Clare v Tipperary: Banner Eye Crucial Win in Live Munster Hurling Battle at Cusack Park

The stakes couldn’t be higher this Saturday evening as Clare host Tipperary in Round 3 of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at Cusack Park, Ennis (6pm, live on GAA+). With both counties sitting on a single point after two rounds, this clash could define their summer.

Clare are favourites at 4/9 to win on home soil, with a -3 handicap set by the bookies. After their spirited second-half comeback against Waterford fell just short, Brian Lohan’s men will be desperate to get their Munster campaign back on track.

Recent Form

Clare drew with Cork and lost to Waterford.

Tipperary drew with Limerick and lost to Cork.

Last Five Championship Meetings

2024: Clare 1-24 Tipperary 0-24 (Munster Round Robin)

2023: Tipperary 5-22 Clare 3-23 (Munster Round Robin)

2022: Clare 3-21 Tipperary 2-16 (Munster Round Robin)

2021: Tipperary 3-23 Clare 2-22 (Munster Semi-Final)

2019: Tipperary 3-21 Clare 0-17 (Munster Round Robin)

Clare have won two of the last three, but Tipperary still lead the all-time championship series 40 wins to Clare’s 16, with four draws from the previous 60.

Championship Trends and Key Stats

Tipp’s last Munster championship win was against Clare in April 2023. Since then, they’ve drawn three (v Waterford, Limerick, and Clare) and lost six.

Clare and Waterford are the lowest-scoring teams in this year’s Munster SHC (51 points each).

Tipperary have the worst defensive record, conceding 68 points so far.

In the 2024 Allianz League, Tipperary beat Clare by 0-22 to 1-18 in Thurles – but that result won’t faze the Banner on home turf.

Munster SHC Table (After 2 Rounds)

Cork – 3 pts Limerick – 3 pts Waterford – 2 pts Clare – 1 pt Tipperary – 1 pt

Fixture Details

Munster SHC Round 3

Clare v Tipperary

Cusack Park, Ennis – 6pm

Live on GAA+

Prediction: Clare to Cover -3 Handicap

With home advantage, a tighter defence, and greater urgency, Clare look well placed to cover the -3 handicap at 4/9. Tipperary’s defensive issues and lack of recent championship wins make this a must-win for Brian Lohan’s side—and they should rise to the occasion.

Tip: Clare -3 Handicap

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com