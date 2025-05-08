Clare v Tipperary: Banner Eye Crucial Win in Live Munster Hurling Battle at Cusack Park
The stakes couldn’t be higher this Saturday evening as Clare host Tipperary in Round 3 of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at Cusack Park, Ennis (6pm, live on GAA+). With both counties sitting on a single point after two rounds, this clash could define their summer.
Clare are favourites at 4/9 to win on home soil, with a -3 handicap set by the bookies. After their spirited second-half comeback against Waterford fell just short, Brian Lohan’s men will be desperate to get their Munster campaign back on track.
Recent Form
- Clare drew with Cork and lost to Waterford.
- Tipperary drew with Limerick and lost to Cork.
Last Five Championship Meetings
- 2024: Clare 1-24 Tipperary 0-24 (Munster Round Robin)
- 2023: Tipperary 5-22 Clare 3-23 (Munster Round Robin)
- 2022: Clare 3-21 Tipperary 2-16 (Munster Round Robin)
- 2021: Tipperary 3-23 Clare 2-22 (Munster Semi-Final)
- 2019: Tipperary 3-21 Clare 0-17 (Munster Round Robin)
Clare have won two of the last three, but Tipperary still lead the all-time championship series 40 wins to Clare’s 16, with four draws from the previous 60.
Championship Trends and Key Stats
- Tipp’s last Munster championship win was against Clare in April 2023. Since then, they’ve drawn three (v Waterford, Limerick, and Clare) and lost six.
- Clare and Waterford are the lowest-scoring teams in this year’s Munster SHC (51 points each).
- Tipperary have the worst defensive record, conceding 68 points so far.
In the 2024 Allianz League, Tipperary beat Clare by 0-22 to 1-18 in Thurles – but that result won’t faze the Banner on home turf.
Munster SHC Table (After 2 Rounds)
- Cork – 3 pts
- Limerick – 3 pts
- Waterford – 2 pts
- Clare – 1 pt
- Tipperary – 1 pt
Fixture Details
Munster SHC Round 3
Clare v Tipperary
Cusack Park, Ennis – 6pm
Live on GAA+
Prediction: Clare to Cover -3 Handicap
With home advantage, a tighter defence, and greater urgency, Clare look well placed to cover the -3 handicap at 4/9. Tipperary’s defensive issues and lack of recent championship wins make this a must-win for Brian Lohan’s side—and they should rise to the occasion.