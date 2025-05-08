Antrim v Dublin: Corrigan Park Hosts Crucial Leinster Hurling Round 3 Clash

Antrim v Dublin: Corrigan Park Hosts Crucial Leinster Round 3 Clash
Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast
Date & Time: Saturday, May 10th, 4:00pm
Broadcast: Live on GAA+
Odds: Dublin 1/8 | Draw 20/1 | Antrim 8/1
Handicap: Dublin -8
Tip: Antrim +8
Dublin travel north to face Antrim in Round 3 of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, hoping to maintain their perfect record after wins over Wexford and Offaly. Antrim, meanwhile, are still searching for their first points and will be determined to put on a show at home in Corrigan Park.
Despite the odds strongly favouring the Dubs at 1/8, there’s reason to consider Antrim +8 on the handicap line as the smart value bet.
Recent Form
- Dublin:
- Beat Offaly and Wexford
- Scored 4-51, conceded 6-38
- Beat Antrim by 1-25 to 0-14 in Allianz League
- Antrim:
- Lost to Kilkenny and Wexford
- Conceded most (4-54) and scored least (2-31) in Leinster
Last Five Championship Meetings
- 2024: Dublin 3-32 Antrim 1-18
- 2023: Dublin 1-19 Antrim 1-19
- 2021: Dublin 3-31 Antrim 0-22
- 2010: Antrim 1-17 Dublin 0-19
- 2009: Dublin 2-16 Antrim 0-12
Dublin have had the upper hand in recent years, but Antrim have covered this handicap (+8) in 2 of the last 4 meetings.
Table After 2 Rounds
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|Kilkenny
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5-54
|2-33
|+30
|4
|Dublin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4-51
|6-38
|+7
|4
|Wexford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6-43
|3-45
|+7
|2
|Galway
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-46
|4-38
|+2
|2
|Offaly
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3-33
|3-50
|-17
|0
|Antrim
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2-31
|4-54
|-29
|0
Tip: Antrim +8 at Corrigan Park
Dublin are deserved favourites, but Corrigan Park is a tough venue and Antrim have a tendency to rise to the occasion at home. The Dubs may rotate their squad slightly ahead of bigger clashes, and that opens the door for Antrim to keep this closer than expected.