HomeGAAAntrim v Dublin: Corrigan Park Hosts Crucial Leinster Hurling Round 3 Clash
GAA

Antrim v Dublin: Corrigan Park Hosts Crucial Leinster Hurling Round 3 Clash

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
15

Antrim v Dublin: Corrigan Park Hosts Crucial Leinster Round 3 Clash

Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast

Date & Time: Saturday, May 10th, 4:00pm

Broadcast: Live on GAA+

Odds: Dublin 1/8 | Draw 20/1 | Antrim 8/1

Handicap: Dublin -8

Tip: Antrim +8

Dublin travel north to face Antrim in Round 3 of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, hoping to maintain their perfect record after wins over Wexford and Offaly. Antrim, meanwhile, are still searching for their first points and will be determined to put on a show at home in Corrigan Park.

Despite the odds strongly favouring the Dubs at 1/8, there’s reason to consider Antrim +8 on the handicap line as the smart value bet.

Recent Form

  • Dublin:
    • Beat Offaly and Wexford
    • Scored 4-51, conceded 6-38
    • Beat Antrim by 1-25 to 0-14 in Allianz League
  • Antrim:
    • Lost to Kilkenny and Wexford
    • Conceded most (4-54) and scored least (2-31) in Leinster

Last Five Championship Meetings

  • 2024: Dublin 3-32 Antrim 1-18
  • 2023: Dublin 1-19 Antrim 1-19
  • 2021: Dublin 3-31 Antrim 0-22
  • 2010: Antrim 1-17 Dublin 0-19
  • 2009: Dublin 2-16 Antrim 0-12

Dublin have had the upper hand in recent years, but Antrim have covered this handicap (+8) in 2 of the last 4 meetings.

Table After 2 Rounds

Team P W D L For Against Diff Points
Kilkenny 2 2 0 0 5-54 2-33 +30 4
Dublin 2 2 0 0 4-51 6-38 +7 4
Wexford 2 1 0 1 6-43 3-45 +7 2
Galway 2 1 0 1 2-46 4-38 +2 2
Offaly 2 0 0 2 3-33 3-50 -17 0
Antrim 2 0 0 2 2-31 4-54 -29 0

Tip: Antrim +8 at Corrigan Park

Dublin are deserved favourites, but Corrigan Park is a tough venue and Antrim have a tendency to rise to the occasion at home. The Dubs may rotate their squad slightly ahead of bigger clashes, and that opens the door for Antrim to keep this closer than expected.

Recommendation: Back Antrim +8 on the handicap line for value.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Clare v Tipperary: Banner Eye Crucial Win in Live Munster Hurling Battle at Cusack Park
Next article
Louth v Meath: Underdog Louth Carry the Value in Historic Leinster Final at Croke Park
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie