Antrim v Dublin: Corrigan Park Hosts Crucial Leinster Hurling Round 3 Clash

Antrim v Dublin: Corrigan Park Hosts Crucial Leinster Round 3 Clash

Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast

Date & Time: Saturday, May 10th, 4:00pm

Broadcast: Live on GAA+

Odds: Dublin 1/8 | Draw 20/1 | Antrim 8/1

Handicap: Dublin -8

Tip: Antrim +8

Dublin travel north to face Antrim in Round 3 of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, hoping to maintain their perfect record after wins over Wexford and Offaly. Antrim, meanwhile, are still searching for their first points and will be determined to put on a show at home in Corrigan Park.

Despite the odds strongly favouring the Dubs at 1/8, there’s reason to consider Antrim +8 on the handicap line as the smart value bet.

Recent Form

Dublin: Beat Offaly and Wexford Scored 4-51, conceded 6-38 Beat Antrim by 1-25 to 0-14 in Allianz League



Antrim: Lost to Kilkenny and Wexford Conceded most (4-54) and scored least (2-31) in Leinster



Last Five Championship Meetings

2024: Dublin 3-32 Antrim 1-18

2023: Dublin 1-19 Antrim 1-19

2021: Dublin 3-31 Antrim 0-22

2010: Antrim 1-17 Dublin 0-19

2009: Dublin 2-16 Antrim 0-12

Dublin have had the upper hand in recent years, but Antrim have covered this handicap (+8) in 2 of the last 4 meetings.

Table After 2 Rounds

Team P W D L For Against Diff Points Kilkenny 2 2 0 0 5-54 2-33 +30 4 Dublin 2 2 0 0 4-51 6-38 +7 4 Wexford 2 1 0 1 6-43 3-45 +7 2 Galway 2 1 0 1 2-46 4-38 +2 2 Offaly 2 0 0 2 3-33 3-50 -17 0 Antrim 2 0 0 2 2-31 4-54 -29 0

Tip: Antrim +8 at Corrigan Park

Dublin are deserved favourites, but Corrigan Park is a tough venue and Antrim have a tendency to rise to the occasion at home. The Dubs may rotate their squad slightly ahead of bigger clashes, and that opens the door for Antrim to keep this closer than expected.

Recommendation: Back Antrim +8 on the handicap line for value.

