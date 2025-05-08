Louth v Meath: Underdog Louth Carry the Value in Historic Leinster Final at Croke Park

Date: Sunday, May 11

Time: 4:15pm

Venue: Croke Park, Dublin

Live on: RTÉ

Odds: Meath 4/6 | Louth 6/4 | Draw 13/2

Tip: Louth to win at 6/4 – the standout bet of the weekend

A classic Leinster rivalry returns to the big stage as Meath and Louth meet in the 2025 Leinster Football Final. With both counties bringing momentum and hunger to Croke Park, this promises to be one of the most eagerly anticipated provincial deciders in recent years.

Louth are 6/4 underdogs, despite a run of excellent form and a commanding 3-10 to 0-9 win over Meath in last year’s All-Ireland Round Robin. That result, combined with their defensive solidity this year, makes Louth the standout bet of the weekend.

Paths to the Final

Meath

Beat Carlow (1-30 to 0-19)

Beat Offaly (1-25 to 0-21)

Beat Dublin (0-23 to 1-16)

Louth

Beat Laois (2-16 to 0-17)

Beat Kildare (1-18 to 0-18)

Both sides are unbeaten en route to the final, with Meath’s win over Dublin catching the eye. But Louth have quietly gone about their business, winning two close encounters without conceding a goal.

Recent Championship Head-to-Head

2024: Louth 3-10 Meath 0-9 (All-Ireland Round Robin)

2017: Meath 0-27 Louth 3-9

2016: Meath 0-20 Louth 1-13

2011: Meath 5-8 Louth 2-8

2010: Meath 1-12 Louth 1-10 (Leinster Final)

Historical Leinster Final Meetings

2010: Meath 1-12 Louth 1-10

1952: Meath 1-6 Louth 0-8

1950 (Replay): Louth 3-5 Meath 0-13

1950 (Draw): Louth 1-3 Meath 1-3

Stats & Storylines

Louth are appearing in a third successive Leinster final for the first time since 1912-1914.

Their last Leinster title came in 1957, the year they also won the All-Ireland.

Meath haven’t won a Leinster title since 2010, when they last beat Louth in a final.

Louth beat Meath 1-19 to 0-17 in the 2025 Allianz League.

Both counties have conceded no goals on their path to the final.

Louth manager Ger Brennan won three Leinster titles as a Dublin player between 2009 and 2013.

Verdict: Louth to Deliver at 6/4

The form guide, recent head-to-heads, and defensive record all point toward a real upset in the making. Louth at 6/4 to win their first Leinster crown in 68 years is tremendous value. Back the Reds to deliver.

