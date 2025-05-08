HomeRugbyRugby IrishTen Players Confirmed to Leave Leinster Rugby at End of 2024/25 Season
Rugby Irish

Ten Players Confirmed to Leave Leinster Rugby at End of 2024/25 Season

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
44

Leinster Rugby Confirm Ten Departures Ahead of 2025/26 Season

Leinster Rugby have confirmed a significant squad reshuffle heading into the 2025/26 campaign, with ten players set to move on from the province at the conclusion of the current season.

Among the most high-profile exits is veteran prop Cian Healy, who will retire after a glittering career that saw him earn over 120 caps for Ireland and become a cornerstone of Leinster’s front row for more than 15 years. His departure marks the end of an era.

Ross Byrne, a mainstay at out-half in recent years, will join English Premiership outfit Gloucester Rugby, in a move that offers a fresh challenge after falling down the pecking order at both Leinster and Ireland level.

Michael Milne and Lee Barron will both make the switch to Munster Rugby, continuing the growing trend of interprovincial transfers. Milne, in particular, is seen as a valuable addition to Munster’s scrum depth.

Meanwhile, winger Rob Russell is linked with a potential move to Ulster or Connacht, though no confirmation has been made. The same applies to Rory Maguire, Ben Brownlee, Aitzol Arenzana-King, and Liam Turner, all of whom are exploring new opportunities with their destinations yet to be finalised. These younger players have largely featured in the Leinster academy system or as fringe squad members, and their departures may offer increased game time elsewhere.

One of the more unexpected developments is the status of Jordie Barrett, the New Zealand international who had been rumoured to be joining Leinster in 2024. However, reports now suggest that plans have changed and Barrett will no longer be linking up with the province, though his next move remains unconfirmed.

Full List of Leinster Rugby Departures (2025):

  1. Cian Healy – Retiring
  2. Ross Byrne – Gloucester Rugby
  3. Michael Milne – Munster Rugby
  4. Lee Barron – Munster Rugby
  5. Rob Russell – Linked with Ulster or Connacht
  6. Rory Maguire – Destination Unknown
  7. Ben Brownlee – Destination Unknown
  8. Aitzol Arenzana-King – Destination Unknown
  9. Liam Turner – Destination Unknown
  10. Jordie Barrett

This wave of departures opens the door for a new generation of Leinster talent to emerge, while also providing a reminder of the changing landscape of Irish rugby, where interprovincial and international moves are becoming more common.

As Leinster prepare for the 2025/26 season, fans will be watching closely to see how head coach Leo Cullen reshapes the squad, particularly in the wake of such significant experience exiting the setup.

Stay tuned to SportsNewsIRELAND.com for more Irish rugby transfer news and analysis.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Louth v Meath: Underdog Louth Carry the Value in Historic Leinster Final at Croke Park
Next article
Global Racing League: Dettori, Moore & Buick Join $15M Series
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie