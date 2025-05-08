Leinster Rugby Confirm Ten Departures Ahead of 2025/26 Season

Leinster Rugby have confirmed a significant squad reshuffle heading into the 2025/26 campaign, with ten players set to move on from the province at the conclusion of the current season.

Among the most high-profile exits is veteran prop Cian Healy, who will retire after a glittering career that saw him earn over 120 caps for Ireland and become a cornerstone of Leinster’s front row for more than 15 years. His departure marks the end of an era.

Ross Byrne, a mainstay at out-half in recent years, will join English Premiership outfit Gloucester Rugby, in a move that offers a fresh challenge after falling down the pecking order at both Leinster and Ireland level.

Michael Milne and Lee Barron will both make the switch to Munster Rugby, continuing the growing trend of interprovincial transfers. Milne, in particular, is seen as a valuable addition to Munster’s scrum depth.

Meanwhile, winger Rob Russell is linked with a potential move to Ulster or Connacht, though no confirmation has been made. The same applies to Rory Maguire, Ben Brownlee, Aitzol Arenzana-King, and Liam Turner, all of whom are exploring new opportunities with their destinations yet to be finalised. These younger players have largely featured in the Leinster academy system or as fringe squad members, and their departures may offer increased game time elsewhere.

One of the more unexpected developments is the status of Jordie Barrett, the New Zealand international who had been rumoured to be joining Leinster in 2024. However, reports now suggest that plans have changed and Barrett will no longer be linking up with the province, though his next move remains unconfirmed.

Full List of Leinster Rugby Departures (2025):

Cian Healy – Retiring Ross Byrne – Gloucester Rugby Michael Milne – Munster Rugby Lee Barron – Munster Rugby Rob Russell – Linked with Ulster or Connacht Rory Maguire – Destination Unknown Ben Brownlee – Destination Unknown Aitzol Arenzana-King – Destination Unknown Liam Turner – Destination Unknown Jordie Barrett

This wave of departures opens the door for a new generation of Leinster talent to emerge, while also providing a reminder of the changing landscape of Irish rugby, where interprovincial and international moves are becoming more common.

As Leinster prepare for the 2025/26 season, fans will be watching closely to see how head coach Leo Cullen reshapes the squad, particularly in the wake of such significant experience exiting the setup.

