Global Racing League: Dettori, Moore & Buick Join $15M Series

A revolutionary new franchise-led horse racing league is set to launch in 2026, with 12 of the world’s top jockeys, including Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore and William Buick, signed up to compete in the $15 million Global Racing League.

Global Racing League puts jockeys in the spotlight

The Global Racing League is a franchise-based international series designed to modernise the sport and appeal to a younger, global audience. Each of the 12 riders will act as team principal for their own brand and race in identical silks across up to ten events each year.

In addition to Dettori, Moore and Buick, the line-up includes James McDonald, Joao Moreira, Zac Purton, Christophe Lemaire, Mickael Barzalona, Yutaka Take, Irad Ortiz Jr, Flavien Prat and Vincent Ho. All 12 jockeys will hold equity in their teams and the league itself, ensuring full investment and promotion from the athletes involved.

Global Racing League venues include Ascot, York and Leopardstown

Talks are underway with major racecourses to host fixtures. Ascot and York have confirmed discussions, while Leopardstown and other European tracks like Longchamp and Chantilly are also under consideration.

Nick Smith of Ascot Racecourse praised the innovation: “It’s jockey-led with full equity and buy-in. It’s been well thought through to avoid conflicts with the Pattern.”

Commercial vision and youth appeal

Co-founded by former Godolphin CEO John Ferguson and Entain executive Lachlan Fitt, the league aims to secure commercial partners and media rights that could push its prize fund to $15 million. Fitt highlighted the lack of global racing icons and sees this league as a chance to change that.

William Buick, fresh from his Guineas weekend double at Newmarket, said: “This is a unique opportunity to use our platforms to grow racing worldwide.”

Designed to complement, not compete

The Global Racing League will not interfere with Pattern races. Events are planned around major festivals and designed to offer fast-paced, accessible entertainment for both die-hard fans and new viewers. Each fixture will feature six races where all 12 jockeys score points toward their franchise’s standings.

Female jockeys to be included in future

While the initial line-up includes only male riders, Fitt confirmed: “We look forward to welcoming the best female jockeys as we expand the league.”

Conclusion

The Global Racing League is an ambitious, athlete-led initiative poised to reshape the way horse racing is promoted and consumed. With jockeys as stakeholders and stars, and media-driven presentation at its core, the league may just be the spark needed to modernise racing for a new generation.