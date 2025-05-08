Munster v Ulster URC Preview: Five Changes for Hosts as Munster Look Strong Bet at -7

Friday night lights return to Thomond Park as Munster welcome Ulster in a mouth-watering BKT United Rugby Championship Round 17 clash (7.35pm, live on RTÉ and Premier Sports). With five changes to their starting line-up and home advantage, Graham Rowntree’s men look in prime position to cover the -7 handicap, which is shaping up as one of the weekend’s best rugby bets.

Munster Team News: Five Big Names Return

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has brought Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Diarmuid Kilgallen back into the starting XV after their gritty win over Cardiff. Thaakir Abrahams moves to full-back, forming a dangerous back three alongside Calvin Nash and Kilgallen. This is one of the strongest Munster teams to be selected all season.

The midfield remains settled with Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell continuing their partnership, while Jack Crowley and Craig Casey form a sharp half-back pairing. Up front, Michael Milne earns his second start alongside experienced campaigners Niall Scannell and Archer.

Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne, who captains the side, anchor the second row, with a robust back-row trio of O’Mahony, Hodnett and Coombes providing firepower at the breakdown.

Ulster Team News: Henderson Returns but Key Questions Remain

Richie Murphy welcomes back Iain Henderson from injury to captain the side and pair up with Cormac Izuchukwu in the second row. Rob Baloucoune returns on the wing, while Michael Lowry starts at full-back after concussion protocols. However, Ulster remain inconsistent on the road and have won just one of their last four away games in the URC.

In the backline, Nathan Doak and Jack Murphy continue at 9 and 10, while the experienced Stuart McCloskey teams up with Jude Postlethwaite in midfield. With Jacob Stockdale and Baloucoune out wide, Ulster’s back three can threaten but could struggle for clean ball against Munster’s aggressive pack.

Betting Tips: Munster -7 Looks a Very Strong Play

Thomond Park is a fortress and Munster have covered the spread in 5 of their last 6 home URC matches. With several key starters returning and momentum building ahead of the playoffs, Munster -7 is a bet with excellent value. Ulster’s form is patchy and they’ve failed to win at Thomond in their last four visits.

Verdict: Back Munster -7 on the handicap at around 10/11 (1.91). Expect a fired-up home performance and a potential double-digit margin.

Match Details

Fixture: Munster v Ulster

Munster v Ulster Competition: BKT United Rugby Championship – Round 17

BKT United Rugby Championship – Round 17 Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick

Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Friday, 9 May

Friday, 9 May Kick-off: 7.35pm

7.35pm Live: RTÉ & Premier Sports

RTÉ & Premier Sports Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Munster Team: 15. Thaakir Abrahams 14. Calvin Nash 13. Tom Farrell 12. Alex Nankivell 11. Diarmuid Kilgallen 10. Jack Crowley 9. Craig Casey 1. Michael Milne 2. Niall Scannell 3. Stephen Archer 4. Jean Kleyn 5. Tadhg Beirne (Captain) 6. Peter O’Mahony 7. John Hodnett 8. Gavin Coombes Replacements: 16. Lee Barron 17. Josh Wycherley 18. John Ryan 19. Fineen Wycherley 20. Tom Ahern 21. Alex Kendellen 22. Conor Murray 23. Seán O’Brien Ulster Team: 15. Michael Lowry 14. Rob Baloucoune 13. Jude Postlethwaite 12. Stuart McCloskey 11. Jacob Stockdale 10. Jack Murphy 9. Nathan Doak 1. Andrew Warwick 2. Rob Herring 3. Scott Wilson 4. Iain Henderson (Captain) 5. Cormac Izuchukwu 6. Matty Rea 7. Nick Timoney 8. James McNabney Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart 17. Callum Reid 18. Tom O’Toole 19. Alan O’Connor 20. David McCann 21. Dave Shanahan 22. Stewart Moore 23. Werner Kok

