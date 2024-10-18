Calandagan bids to give France Qipco Champion Stakes win

Calandagan, runner-up behind Breeders’ Cup Classic prospect City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International at York on his last appearance, heads a strong field for the Group 1 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at the same track in June will face 11 rivals in the final all-aged British Group 1 race of the season as he bids to provide France with an eighth victory on British Champions Day and join named such as Cirrus Des Aigles (2011), Almanzor (2016) and Sealiway (2021) as a winner of the Qipco Champion Stakes.

Speaking during the past week, Francis-Henri Graffard, Calandagan’s trainer, said:

“Everything is well with Calandagan and he looks in very good shape. He has had a bit of time since York and, provided all goes well between now and Champions Day, he will be spot on for the Champion Stakes.”

Economics, winner of the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown last month when beating Auguste Rodin, is the main market challenger to the French-trained Aga Khan-owned colt.

Los Angeles, winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and third placed in the recent Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp, is one of two Aidan O’Brien-trained runners in the one mile two furlong contest.

He will be ably backed up by Continuous, winner of the 2023 St Leger at Doncaster, but who finished disappointingly at ParisLongchamp on his most recent run.

The Qipco British Champion Stakes, one of four Group 1 races on the Ascot card on Saturday, goes to post at 3.55pm – the penultimate race of a six-race card, with over £4 million in prize money available on the day.

