Nominations revealed for the 2023 Cartier Racing Awards

Today marks the unveiling of the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards nominations, set to take place at the prestigious Dorchester Hotel in London on the evening of Thursday, November 9.
The highly anticipated nominees for the Cartier Horse Of The Year accolade comprise exceptional contenders, including the undefeated Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe champion, Ace Impact, and Auguste Rodin, who achieved a remarkable Classic double with wins in the Betfred Derby and Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, along with a triumph in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.
Furthermore, Mostahdaf, celebrated for victories in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International, as well as Paddington, who secured an impressive four G1 wins in 2023, including the Coral-Eclipse and Qatar Sussex Stakes, also vie for the evening’s premier equine honor.
In addition to the coveted Cartier Horse Of The Year award, there are seven other distinguished equine categories, encompassing the Cartier Older Horse, Cartier Sprinter, Cartier Stayer, Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt, Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly, Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt, and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.
During this prestigious ceremony, the Cartier/The Daily Telegraph Award of Merit will be presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to European racing and breeding, as recognized by the esteemed 16-member Cartier jury, over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.
The nominations for the 2023 Cartier Racing Awards are:
Cartier Horse of the Year
Ace Impact
Auguste Rodin
Mostahdaf
Paddington
Cartier Older Horse
Hukum
Inspiral
Mostahdaf
Westover
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Ace Impact
Auguste Rodin
Big Rock
Paddington
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Blue Rose Cen
Mawj
Tahiyra
Warm Heart
Cartier Sprinter
Art Power
Highfield Princess
Live In The Dream
Shaquille
Cartier Stayer
Continuous
Courage Mon Ami
Quickthorn
Trueshan
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
City Of Troy
Henry Longfellow
Rosallion
Vandeek
Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
Fallen Angel
Opera Singer
Porta Fortuna
Ylang Ylang