Nominations revealed for the 2023 Cartier Racing Awards

Today marks the unveiling of the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards nominations, set to take place at the prestigious Dorchester Hotel in London on the evening of Thursday, November 9.

The highly anticipated nominees for the Cartier Horse Of The Year accolade comprise exceptional contenders, including the undefeated Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe champion, Ace Impact, and Auguste Rodin, who achieved a remarkable Classic double with wins in the Betfred Derby and Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, along with a triumph in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

Furthermore, Mostahdaf, celebrated for victories in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International, as well as Paddington, who secured an impressive four G1 wins in 2023, including the Coral-Eclipse and Qatar Sussex Stakes, also vie for the evening’s premier equine honor.

In addition to the coveted Cartier Horse Of The Year award, there are seven other distinguished equine categories, encompassing the Cartier Older Horse, Cartier Sprinter, Cartier Stayer, Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt, Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly, Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt, and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

During this prestigious ceremony, the Cartier/The Daily Telegraph Award of Merit will be presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to European racing and breeding, as recognized by the esteemed 16-member Cartier jury, over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

The nominations for the 2023 Cartier Racing Awards are:

Cartier Horse of the Year

Ace Impact

Auguste Rodin

Mostahdaf

Paddington

Cartier Older Horse

Hukum

Inspiral

Mostahdaf

Westover

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Ace Impact

Auguste Rodin

Big Rock

Paddington

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Blue Rose Cen

Mawj

Tahiyra

Warm Heart

Cartier Sprinter

Art Power

Highfield Princess

Live In The Dream

Shaquille

Cartier Stayer

Continuous

Courage Mon Ami

Quickthorn

Trueshan

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

City Of Troy

Henry Longfellow

Rosallion

Vandeek

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Fallen Angel

Opera Singer

Porta Fortuna

Ylang Ylang

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com