Kind Of Blue follows relatives in winning Group 1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint

Kind Of Blue (10/1) and James Doyle gave trainer James Fanshaw a winner on British Champions Day as Ascot, taking the first Group 1 of the day, the QIPCO British Champions Sprint.

The lightly raced sprinter, racing in the colours of Wathnan Racing for the first time, travelled strongly towards the middle of the course and found plenty for pressure at the death, eventually holding off Swingalong (17/2) by a head, with Flora Of Bermuda (25/1) a further neck back.

Kind Of Blue, a recent purchase for Wathnan Racing, when narrowly beaten in the Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup, follows in the hoofprints of his relations The Tin Man and Deacon Blues in claiming the Group 1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot.

The delighted winning trainer James Fanshawe commented:

“Kind Of Blue is the third close relation that has won this race, all from the same family and all bred by the Hoppers, the Grundys and the Morrises. All trainers get attached to families that do them well and this is a family that has done us tremendously well.

“Wathnan Racing bought him three weeks ago and he’s a really exciting horse for them going forwards. He’s got the Group One under his belt now. It’s been a big team effort to get him here. Dan Muscutt has ridden him in all his races and done all the homework on him; obviously to all the team back home, I’m really grateful.

James Doyle reflected on King Of Blue’s lack of experience in claiming the Group 1 contest, stating:

“To think Kind Of Blue was unraced before the start of this season, he has made giant strides and run some cracking races in defeat. He ran well here back in June in the Commonwealth and ran great in the Haydock Sprint, when he was just touched off.

“It was a long last 10 strides! He was very brave. For a very inexperienced horse to lead a furlong and a half out and still knuckle down when he felt the second horse come to me is a true testament to not only his ability but the heart that he has.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com