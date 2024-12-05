The next World Cup draw

Anticipation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been growing, as it promises to be a tournament unlike any other.

This particular event will see an expanded number of teams, with 48 teams able to claim a place at the tournament set to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Indeed, that can be good news for many. It may give teams that don't usually have a chance to qualify for a major competition the chance to do so. At the same time, it will even present further wagering opportunities for bettors. The World Cup is a major spectacle that attracts many punters.

While we’re still a little away from the main event, FIFA’s recent announcement will get those fans excited about the competition even more.

FIFA Announces Dates For European Qualifiers

While many of the world's football federations have already started their FIFA World Cup qualification processes, only one hasn't yet started. Europe is represented by UEFA and usually has one of the strongest chances of winning the competition due to the quality of the squads that each nation can boast. It usually makes them a favorite alongside CONMEBOL (South America) to win from the beginning, and it's unsurprising.

With UEFA the only confederation yet to have start, the recent announcement from the governing body refers to them and when qualification will begin. Of course, it’s in regard to the draw process, as Europe has a vast number of nations that will be looking to qualify.

The process will take place on Friday, December 13. The date might cause some tension, especially if they are superstitious and believe bad luck will result because of the negative connotations it holds.

How Will The Qualifiers Work?

Because of the expanded format, 16 places will be up for grabs this time around, an increase from the usual 13. However, 54 nations will compete for those final 16 spots.

Although the tournament has expanded, UEFA has shortened the qualification process. They’ve announced that there will be 12 groups of either four or five teams. Each team will play each other twice (one home and away), with the top 12 of their respective groups gaining automatic qualification at the end of the qualification period.

The teams that finish second will be entered into the playoffs, as will the four highest-ranked UEFA Nations League sides that didn’t qualify in the top two teams of this tournament. Those 16 will then play contests to reduce them to the final eight before another set of matches will be played, with the final four left receiving the final four qualification spots.

The first games will be played in March 2025 once the draw has been made, with the conclusion of this stage scheduled for a year later. The playoffs will take place in March 2026, with the FIFA World Cup scheduled to start in June.

