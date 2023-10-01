Jacksonville Jaguars beat Atlanta Falcons in NFL game at Wembley

The Jacksonville Jaguars recorded a victory 23-7 over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL game at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday afternoon – the ninth game between the sides in the NFL.

Sunday’s victory before a crowd of 85,716, was the Jaguars tenth NFL games in London, the most by any NFL side.

The Falcons came into the week four game with a slightly better record of 2-1 compared to the Jaguars 1-2.

Jaguars opened the scoring with a touchdown from Calvin Ridley. The wide receiver was on the end of Trevor Laurence’s throw to score against his former team. With Brandon McManus adding the extra point, the Jags had a 7-0 lead with 5:55 remaining in the opening quarter.

An early second quarter 56 yard field goal from kicker Brandon McManus extended his side’s lead to 10-0.

First-quarter: Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Atlanta Falcons 0

Midway through the second quarter, Atlanta had their best passage of play in the game. This, unfortunately for them, with an interception as the clock showed 5 minutes to play to half time.

A throw from quarterback Desmond Ridder was intercepted by the alert corner back Darious Williams, who covered the 62 yards to the endzone to claim his side’s second touchdown of the opening half.

Brandon McManus maintained his 100% record of kicking of posts on the day, as he added the extra point for a 17-0 lead as half-time approached.

Half-time: Jacksonville Jaguars 17 Atlanta Falcons 0

The Falcons finally got into this game in the third quarter. An 18 yard pass from Desmond Ridder was successfully collected by Drake London. The wide receiver had to work smartly to ensure he kept his feet within the endzone in order to gain his side’s opening score of the contest.

The extra point was successful from Younghoe Koo which left the Jaguars leading 17-7 with only 5 minutes played in the third quarter.

Third-quarter: Jacksonville Jaguars 17 Atlanta Falcons 7

Brandon McManus scored his second field goal of the game at the end of 13 plays, as the kicked dissected the posts from 43 yards out. His fourth successful kick of the afternoon helped the Jaguars extend their advantage to 20-7 with under 11 minutes left to play in the final quarter.

McManus added 38 yard field goal with less than 2 minutes to play to ensure his side’s victory, running out 23-7 winners.

Having first played in December 1996 when the Jaguars edged out the Atlanta outfit 19-17, today was only the fourth victory for the Jacksonville side against the Falcons.

Prior to this weekend, the most recent meeting of the two sides was in November 2021 when the Falcons were victorious on a 21-14 score line.

Final-score: Jacksonville Jaguars 23 Atlanta Falcons 7

