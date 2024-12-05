Upcoming December Sporting Highlights: Ten Must-Watch Fixtures

Upcoming December Sporting Highlights: Must-Watch Fixtures

Sunday, 8 December – Bristol Bears vs Leinster

Leinster kicks off their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a challenging clash against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate. Led by former Connacht coach Pat Lam, the Bears have impressed this season, making this an exciting test for Leo Cullen’s men. Leinster fans will hope this marks the beginning of a journey toward their long-awaited fifth European star.

📺 Kick-off: 5:30 PM, Live on Premier Sports 1

Tuesday, 10 December – Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic

The revamped UEFA Champions League format has sparked mixed reactions, but for Celtic fans, it offers hope of a thrilling knockout-stage journey. The Scots travel to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb in a pivotal encounter, with confidence high that they can challenge the reigning Croatian champions.

📺 Kick-off: 5:45 PM, Live on TNT Sports

Friday, 15 December – PDC World Darts Championship

The world’s biggest darts event returns to Alexandra Palace, with the spotlight firmly on Luke Littler. The teenage sensation has been turning heads, and fans will eagerly watch to see if he can dazzle on the grand stage. The tournament runs until early January, promising non-stop entertainment.

📺 Starts: 7:00 PM, Live on Sky Sports Darts

Thursday, 19 December – Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers face their biggest challenge in years as they travel to Stamford Bridge for a UEFA Conference League showdown against Chelsea. It’s a golden opportunity for Rovers, fresh off a strong League of Ireland campaign, to make history and deliver an unforgettable Christmas moment for Irish football fans.

📺 Kick-off: 8:00 PM, Live on TNT Sports 1

Saturday, 21 December – Leinster vs Connacht

A thrilling interprovincial derby awaits as Leinster host Connacht in the United Rugby Championship. With both sides battling for dominance, this fixture promises high-intensity rugby and plenty of drama.

📺 Kick-off: 5:30 PM, Live on RTÉ

Sunday, 22 December – Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

North London plays host to this festive showdown, with Spurs eager to prove their mettle against a red-hot Liverpool. This match could be pivotal in Tottenham’s European ambitions, while Liverpool will look to maintain momentum in their title charge. Expect a tightly contested affair.

📺 Kick-off: 4:30 PM, Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Wednesday, 25 December – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Christmas Day NFL action kicks off with a blockbuster clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bring explosive firepower to the field, while the Steelers’ tough defense will aim to make this a holiday classic. This AFC showdown is not to be missed.

📺 Kick-off: 6:00 PM (GMT), Live on Sky Sports NFL

Thursday, 26 December – Liverpool vs Leicester

St. Stephen’s Day football is a holiday tradition, and this clash at Anfield promises to deliver drama. Liverpool, chasing Premier League glory, face Leicester, a team undergoing transition under new management. Their storied history suggests this could be a festive classic.

📺 Kick-off: 8:00 PM, Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Friday, 27 December – Munster vs Leinster

Irish rugby’s fiercest rivalry takes center stage at Thomond Park. Munster and Leinster’s Christmas derby is always a high-octane affair, fueled by passionate fans and intense on-field battles. This fixture is a must-watch for rugby enthusiasts.

📺 Kick-off: 7:35 PM, Live on Premier Sports

Monday, 30 December – Manchester United vs Newcastle United

As the year winds down, Manchester United host Newcastle in a clash that could set the tone for both clubs in 2025. Rúben Amorim aims to end his first few weeks as United manager on a high, while Newcastle seeks to rediscover their best form.

📺 Kick-off: 8:00 PM, Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Make your December sports calendar complete with these must-watch events, featuring football, rugby, darts, and NFL action. Stay tuned for all the live coverage on Premier Sports, RTÉ, Sky Sports, and TNT Sports.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com