Energumene Headlines Star-Studded Field for €100,000 Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork This Sunday

The anticipation is mounting for the €100,000 Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork Racecourse this Sunday, December 8th. Leading the line-up is the iconic Energumene, a two-time winner of this Grade 2 contest, which features a stellar field of twelve elite two-mile chasers.

Returning after a 593-day break, the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene is set to dazzle fans once again. The 10-year-old champion has already claimed back-to-back Hilly Way Chase victories in 2021 and 2022, followed by his triumph in the Champion Chase

at Cheltenham. Energumene’s highly anticipated seasonal debut is poised to bring a wave of excitement to Cork, making the €100,000 Grade 2 contest a must-watch event for National Hunt fans.

Willie Mullins dominates the entries with six contenders, including Appreciate It, Blue Lord, Ferny Hollow, Dinoblue, and Hunters Yard. This incredible depth showcases Mullins’ unparalleled mastery in the two-mile chase division. Energumene, however, remains the standout, with hopes high for a victorious return.

Joseph O’Brien adds further intrigue to the race with Banbridge, the William Hill Champion Chase winner from Punchestown, and Solness, who recently outperformed Banbridge in the Bar One Racing Fortria Chase at Navan. Their inclusion guarantees a highly competitive renewal.

Gordon Elliott’s Fil Dor, runner-up in last year’s Hilly Way Chase, and Riviere D’etel join the fray, alongside Henry de Bromhead’s Quilixios, who defeated Marine Nationale on his seasonal debut. John Queally’s The Banger Doyle, a local favorite after a major win in October, rounds out the star-studded field.

Supporting Races Add Extra Thrills

Sunday’s card also features two high-class supporting contests:

•Grade 2 Coolmore NH Sires Order Of St George Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase: A race that has produced top mares like Vroum Vroum Mag and Impervious. This year’s standout entries include Iris Emery and Shecouldbeanything, with an upset possible from Kilbarry Saint.

•Grade 3 Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle: Willie Mullins’ Luckinthecity faces stiff competition from Gordon Elliott’s Minella Sixo and The Yellow Clay, ensuring another thrilling battle.

A Festival Atmosphere for Racing Fans

The day kicks off at 12:03 PM with the Bar One Racing 3YO Maiden Hurdle, followed by the Bar One Racing Maiden Hurdle. With RTÉ broadcasting live for the fourth consecutive Sunday, fans across Ireland can immerse themselves in the action.

This marks the fourth weekend of top-tier National Hunt racing, highlighting the rich quality of Ireland’s racing calendar. Full details for Sunday’s event can be found at www.corkracecourse.ie.

With an exceptional line-up, thrilling races, and the return of Energumene, Sunday promises an unforgettable day of sport and entertainment at Cork Racecourse. Don’t miss it!

