Conor Fogarty Retires: Four-Time All-Ireland Winner Ends 14-Year Kilkenny Career

Four-time All-Ireland winner Conor Fogarty has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-year career with Kilkenny.

Fogarty, who joined the Cats’ senior panel in 2011 at just 20 years old, established himself as a key figure in one of the most dominant eras in Kilkenny hurling. Over his career, the 34-year-old won an incredible nine Leinster titles, five National Hurling League medals, and four All-Ireland championships.

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng praised Fogarty for his immense contribution to the team:

“It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Conor, whose contributions to Kilkenny hurling have been significant. His humble attitude demonstrated his strong work ethic and discipline, and he played a pivotal role in Kilkenny’s successes down through the years. Conor will be greatly missed, and I wish him all the best as he enters retirement.”

Kilkenny County Board Chairman echoed these sentiments, highlighting the legacy Fogarty leaves behind:

“On behalf of Kilkenny GAA, I would like to thank Conor for so many great years in the black and amber. Renowned for his skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport, Conor represented Kilkenny and his club Erin’s Own with pride and led by example. Conor leaves us with many great memories, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Fogarty’s retirement marks the end of an era for Kilkenny hurling, with fans and teammates alike remembering his dedication, skill, and role in some of the county’s most iconic victories.

