HomeGAAConor Fogarty Retires: Four-Time All-Ireland Winner Ends 14-Year Kilkenny Career
GAA

Conor Fogarty Retires: Four-Time All-Ireland Winner Ends 14-Year Kilkenny Career

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Conor Fogarty Retires: Four-Time All-Ireland Winner Ends 14-Year Kilkenny Career

Four-time All-Ireland winner Conor Fogarty has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-year career with Kilkenny.

Fogarty, who joined the Cats’ senior panel in 2011 at just 20 years old, established himself as a key figure in one of the most dominant eras in Kilkenny hurling. Over his career, the 34-year-old won an incredible nine Leinster titles, five National Hurling League medals, and four All-Ireland championships.

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng praised Fogarty for his immense contribution to the team:

“It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Conor, whose contributions to Kilkenny hurling have been significant. His humble attitude demonstrated his strong work ethic and discipline, and he played a pivotal role in Kilkenny’s successes down through the years. Conor will be greatly missed, and I wish him all the best as he enters retirement.”

Kilkenny County Board Chairman echoed these sentiments, highlighting the legacy Fogarty leaves behind:

“On behalf of Kilkenny GAA, I would like to thank Conor for so many great years in the black and amber. Renowned for his skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport, Conor represented Kilkenny and his club Erin’s Own with pride and led by example. Conor leaves us with many great memories, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Fogarty’s retirement marks the end of an era for Kilkenny hurling, with fans and teammates alike remembering his dedication, skill, and role in some of the county’s most iconic victories.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Ross Byrne, John Cooney, and Jacob Stockdale Linked with French Moves
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie