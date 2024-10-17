Willie Mullins Aims to Retain UK Champion Jump Trainer Title with Star-Studded Runners in Britain

Willie Mullins is poised to showcase some of his top stable stars in Britain before the end of the year, as he sets his sights on retaining the title of UK Champion Jump Trainer for the 2024-25 season.

The Closutton-based trainer made history on bet365 Jump Finale day at Sandown Park last April by becoming the first Irish trainer in 70 years to win the coveted title. This achievement was propelled by an impressive haul of winners at the Cheltenham Festival in March and the victory of I Am Maximus in the Randox Grand National the following month.

Mullins, the most successful trainer in Cheltenham Festival history with 103 winners, is already targeting Grade One races in Britain during the first half of the season, along with the three Cheltenham fixtures scheduled before Christmas.

One of his leading contenders is Gaelic Warrior, who triumphed in the My Pension Expert Arkle Trophy Novices’ Chase last season. Mullins is considering him for the prestigious Grade One Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26). Gaelic Warrior’s impressive Grade One win in March came on his first attempt at two miles over fences, and Mullins describes the six-year-old, owned by Rich and Susannah Ricci, as an “extraordinary horse” capable of making an impact at longer distances.

During a recent stable visit organized by The Jockey Club to see Randox Grand National hero I Am Maximus, Mullins stated, “Last year we were trying to make Gaelic Warrior into a three-miler, and I had no doubt he could handle it. However, he ended up winning the Arkle Novices’ Chase on his first attempt over fences at two miles.

“He looks like a natural for it, but he could also be a contender for the King George VI Chase. He possesses that level of ability, but we’ll have a chat with Rich (Ricci) first to determine the best direction. He can handle any trip – he truly is an extraordinary horse.”

In addition to Gaelic Warrior, other potential King George candidates include Fact To File, winner of the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and Asterion Forlonge, who was still in contention when falling at the last in the 2021 race, which was won by Mullins’ stablemate Tornado Flyer.

Mullins noted, “We have several horses capable of competing in the King George. While Galopin Des Champs is likely to run at Leopardstown, where he won last year, both Fact To File and Asterion Forlonge, who performed admirably in the race a few years ago, could also be in the mix.”

Meanwhile, dual Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Energumene, who missed last season due to injury, along with El Fabiolo, are both possible contenders for the Grade One Betfair Tingle Creek Chase over two miles at Sandown Park on Saturday, December 7.

Mullins commented, “Energumene might go for the Tingle Creek Chase, but it’s more likely he’ll head to Cork for the Hilly Way Chase after missing last season. El Fabiolo could also make the trip to Sandown; he’s making good progress in his recovery this year. We’ll assess their fitness as the autumn progresses.”

El Fabiolo started as the odds-on favorite for last season’s Queen Mother Champion Chase but was pulled up following a significant jumping error at the fifth fence. Mullins reassured, “He’s a horse who typically jumps very well, and he’ll have another opportunity. He’s still young at seven and has a couple of years left to reach his peak.”

As he looks to defend his title, Mullins is expected to enter more runners at Cheltenham’s three remaining meetings of 2024: The Showcase (October 25-26), The November Meeting (November 15-17), and The Christmas Meeting (December 13-14).

He added, “I believe we will have more entries than usual for the earlier Cheltenham meetings. The recent rain in England has created favorable ground conditions, unlike in previous years. I can see us being more proactive in our approach at Cheltenham.”

