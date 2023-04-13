Tyrone v Monaghan – Preview, Betting, Team News & Live Scores

1,010 total views, 1,010 views today

GAA fans are in for a treat as two of Ulster’s heavyweights, Tyrone and Monaghan, prepare to face off in what promises to be a fiercely contested championship match.

These two sides have a recent history of close encounters, with the average winning margin in the last seven championship clashes being just two points either way.

Tyrone come into the match as the reigning Ulster champions, having claimed the title by the narrowest of margins over Monaghan two years ago. However, Monaghan will be determined to turn the tables this time around and avenge that heart-breaking defeat.

Both teams had mixed results in this year’s Allianz League, with Tyrone finishing fourth in Division 1 and Monaghan coming in at sixth. However, Tyrone did manage to come out on top when the two sides met earlier in the league, with an eight-point victory.

When it comes to goals in this fixture, they have been few and far between, with only 14 scored in the last 12 meetings. The only time both teams managed to find the back of the net was way back in 2005, when Tyrone emerged victorious in a qualifier match.

Tyrone and Monaghan have had differing fortunes in their opening Ulster championship games over the last decade, with Tyrone winning five, drawing one, and losing four, while Monaghan have won eight and lost two.

The winners of this match will face either Derry or Fermanagh in the Ulster semi-final, so there’s everything to play for. With both teams evenly matched, it’s sure to be a thrilling encounter from start to finish. Who will come out on top? Only time will tell.

Team News

Tyrone v Monaghan team news will be announced on Friday

Betting News

Monaghan are 9/4 to win the match, booked expect Tyrone to win by 3pts

