Fermanagh v Derry – Preview, betting, team news & live updates.

Excitement is building as Derry and Fermanagh get set to go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling Ulster championship clash.

These two sides may not have a long history of facing off against each other

in championship play, but that only adds to the anticipation for what’s sure to be a fascinating encounter.

Derry come into this match as reigning champions, having claimed their first Ulster title since 1999 last year. Fermanagh, on the other hand, are still searching for their first provincial championship win. But with both teams having had impressive Allianz League campaigns, this promises to be a closely contested battle.

When these two sides last met in championship play in 2011, it was Derry who came out on top with an eight-point victory. However, Fermanagh will be keen to draw on the experience of their win over Derry in the 2008 clash.

Both teams have shown they know how to find the back of the net, with goals scored in their last five championship meetings. And while Fermanagh have struggled in their opening Ulster championship games in recent years, they’ll be hoping to turn that around and start their campaign off with a win.

It’s worth noting that the last time these teams faced off in a competitive match, Derry emerged victorious with an impressive 5-13 to 0-9 win in the 2021 Allianz League Division 3 clash. But as we all know, championship play is a different beast altogether.

The winners of this match will move on to face either Tyrone or Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final, so there’s everything to play for. With both sides boasting strong recent form, it’s anyone’s game. Who will come out on top? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Team News

We will have team news on Friday

Betting

You can back Fermanagh at 10/1, bookies expect Derry to win by 8pts

