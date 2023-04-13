World Snooker Championship preview and first round draw

The stage is set for the World Championship, and defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is ready to fight for an eighth world title, which would be a record in the modern era. O’Sullivan will kick off his campaign against Pang Junxu in the first round.

However, he faces fierce competition from former champions and up-and-coming talents, including Judd Trump, who won in 2019 and will start his bid for the title against Scottish qualifier Anthony McGill.

Elsewhere in the draw, four-time winner Mark Selby faces compatriot Matthew Selt, while Neil Robertson takes on Wu Yize. John Higgins, a four-time winner, starts against David Grace, and Gary Wilson will play Elliot Slessor.

With such a strong lineup, this year’s World Championship promises to be a thrilling and competitive event. Keep an eye out for exciting matches and surprises along the way.

First Round draw for World Snooker Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Pang Junxu

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson

Judd Trump v Anthony McGill

Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham

Robert Milkins v Joe Perry

Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui

Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi

Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert

Ali Carter v Jak Jones

Neil Robertson v Wu Yize

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

John Higgins v David Grace

Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor

Mark Selby v Matthew Selt

 

