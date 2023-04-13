World Snooker Championship preview and first round draw

1,008 total views, 1,008 views today

The stage is set for the World Championship, and defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is ready to fight for an eighth world title, which would be a record in the modern era. O’Sullivan will kick off his campaign against Pang Junxu in the first round.

However, he faces fierce competition from former champions and up-and-coming talents, including Judd Trump, who won in 2019 and will start his bid for the title against Scottish qualifier Anthony McGill.

Elsewhere in the draw, four-time winner Mark Selby faces compatriot Matthew Selt, while Neil Robertson takes on Wu Yize. John Higgins, a four-time winner, starts against David Grace, and Gary Wilson will play Elliot Slessor.

With such a strong lineup, this year’s World Championship promises to be a thrilling and competitive event. Keep an eye out for exciting matches and surprises along the way.

First Round draw for World Snooker Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Pang Junxu

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson

Judd Trump v Anthony McGill Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham Robert Milkins v Joe Perry Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert Ali Carter v Jak Jones Neil Robertson v Wu Yize Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day John Higgins v David Grace Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor Mark Selby v Matthew Selt

