World Snooker Championship preview and first round draw

The stage is set for the World Championship, and defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is ready to fight for an eighth world title, which would be a record in the modern era. O’Sullivan will kick off his campaign against Pang Junxu in the first round.
However, he faces fierce competition from former champions and up-and-coming talents, including Judd Trump, who won in 2019 and will start his bid for the title against Scottish qualifier Anthony McGill.
Elsewhere in the draw, four-time winner Mark Selby faces compatriot Matthew Selt, while Neil Robertson takes on Wu Yize. John Higgins, a four-time winner, starts against David Grace, and Gary Wilson will play Elliot Slessor.
With such a strong lineup, this year’s World Championship promises to be a thrilling and competitive event. Keep an eye out for exciting matches and surprises along the way.
First Round draw for World Snooker Championship
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Pang Junxu
Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei
Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden
Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson
Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham
Robert Milkins v Joe Perry
Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui
Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi
Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert
Ali Carter v Jak Jones
Neil Robertson v Wu Yize
Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
John Higgins v David Grace
Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor
Mark Selby v Matthew Selt