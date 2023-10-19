Conor McGregor Cleared: No Charges in Sexual Assault Allegation Case

Resolution in McGregor’s Legal Battle

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been informed by prosecutors that he won’t face charges regarding a sexual assault claim during an NBA finals game in Florida last June. The BBC reports that the 35-year-old Irishman was accused of forcibly engaging with a woman in a VIP bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Allegations and Denials

The unnamed accuser claimed McGregor acted violently and alleged that arena security contributed to the incident by trapping her in the restroom. McGregor vehemently denied the accusation, and his lawyer expressed satisfaction that the case has now been dropped.

Official Confirmation of Case Closure

A spokesperson for the state attorney’s office confirmed to the BBC that the case has been officially closed, bringing an end to the legal proceedings. McGregor’s lawyer, Barbara Llanes, stated that after a thorough investigation, including video reviews and eyewitness interviews, authorities concluded that there is no basis for pursuing a case against her client.

The Incident: NBA Finals Game 4

The incident took place during Game 4 of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. A letter obtained by the BBC last year, allegedly from the woman’s lawyer, detailed her forced entry into a men’s bathroom by NBA and Miami Heat security guards, leading to the reported sexual assault by McGregor.

McGregor’s Reaction and Legal Standpoint

Barbara Llanes conveyed McGregor and his family’s relief at the case’s closure, emphasizing that the authorities’ decision aligns with McGregor’s account of the evening. The Irishman, who suffered a broken leg in July 2021, is now eyeing a return to the UFC, with a potential bout against Michael Chandler in 2024 after re-entering the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool.

