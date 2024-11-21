HomeGAADaire Cregg Rejects AFL Move to Focus on Roscommon GAA Future
GAA

By JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Daire Cregg Rejects AFL Move to Focus on Roscommon GAA Future

Daire Cregg has no regrets about turning down a move to the AFL, choosing instead to focus on his Gaelic football career with Roscommon.

The talented Boyle forward was approached by the Carlton Blues earlier this year and met with representatives from the club. However, after careful consideration, Cregg decided to stay at home and commit his future to his county.

Speaking on The Rossie GAA Podcast on Shannonside FM, Cregg reflected on the opportunity:

“It was nice to be asked,” he said. “I had a meeting with them (Carlton), and they were really good guys. Obviously, a professional set-up is a professional set-up. It was appealing from that side of things.

“But I probably love the game too much and… I don’t feel I’d be getting the best out of myself over there because I’d miss this side of things too much.”

The Roscommon star expressed optimism about the county’s future under current management, adding:

“I think we have a really good chance with the group of players we have in Roscommon. I think we have a good manager who has good time for young lads and good trust in young lads.”

Cregg’s decision reflects his passion for Gaelic football and belief in the potential of Roscommon’s current squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

