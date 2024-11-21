Head Coach Andy Farrell has announced his Ireland Men’s Match Day Squad for Saturday’s sold-out Autumn Nations Series clash against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3:10 pm).

Farrell has handed debuts to two uncapped players in the starting lineup. Leinster hooker and former Ireland U20 Grand Slam-winning captain Gus McCarthy makes his first appearance in the front row, while Ulster back-row Cormac Izuchukwu earns his first cap as blindside flanker.

Following an impressive impact off the bench in last week’s victory over Argentina, Jamie Osborne is named at full-back for his first start at the Aviva Stadium. He will line up alongside Mack Hansen and Jacob Stockdale in the back three.

In the midfield, Robbie Henshaw starts at outside centre with Bundee Aki at inside centre. Sam Prendergast earns his first Test start at fly-half, partnering Craig Casey in the half-back pairing.

The front row features Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham alongside debutant McCarthy, who has been promoted from a training panellist to the match day squad after impressing in Portugal and Dublin over recent weeks.

In the second row, Joe McCarthy retains his spot and is joined by Tadhg Beirne, who shifts from the back row to allow Izuchukwu to debut at six. Completing the pack are openside flanker Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris at number eight.

On the bench, Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, and Thomas Clarkson provide front-row cover, with Iain Henderson and Cian Prendergast completing the forward replacements. Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley, and Stuart McCloskey offer backline options.

Speaking ahead of the game, Andy Farrell said:

“There were signs of improvement last weekend, and this week has been about building and embracing the challenge of a talented Flying Fijian side, who will be coming to Dublin full of confidence after their recent displays.

“On Saturday, we welcome two more debutants, and I’m delighted for Cormac and Gus, who have impressed with their work-rate and application over recent weeks and months. They’ve performed strongly for their provinces, carried that form into the Emerging Ireland Tour, and are now being rewarded. We wish them well as they take this exciting next step in their careers.”

