Stuzzikini wins Troytown Chase for Gordon Elliott and Gavin Brouder

The Grade 3 Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase was won by Stuzzikini and Gavin Brouder on day two of the Bar One Racing Navan Racing Festival.

Trained by Gordon Elliott – the middle part of a treble – the 20/1 chance had two and half lengths in hand on Lucid Dreams from the John Ryan yard.

The runner-up, ridden by Danny Mullins, started at 22/1, while Yeah Man (16/1) and Perceval Legallois (10/1) finished third and fourth respectively.

The Grade 3 John Lynch Carpets Monksfield Novice Hurdle also went to the Gordon Elliott team through The Yellow Clay.

The 8/11 favourite, with Jack Kennedy in the saddle, came home a comfortable 10 length winner in the colours of Bective Stud.

Where’s My Jet (4/1) took the runner-up spot, ahead of Fleur In The Park (9/2) and Prends Garde A Toi in the two and a half mile contest.

Better Days Ahead (2/1) overturned the 1/2 favourite Slade Steel in the Race And Stay Irish EBF Beginners Chase.

In the ownership of Bective Stud, Jack Kennedy had four lengths of an advantage over the Henry de Bromhead-trained favourite at the winning post.

Big win for Ray Beckett

Tipperary handler Ray Beckett tasted success in the €45,000 Bar One Racing Tara Handicap Hurdle with 28/1 chance Sequoiaspirit, in the hands of jockey Liam Quinlan.

The opening Bar One Racing Boost 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle was won by race favourite Total Look at 11/4.

Trained by Gavin Cromwell and ridden by Keith Donoghue, the French-bred son of Cloth Of Stars held off Beyond Your Dreams (18/5) by half a length.

Cast A Spell (12/1) lost her maiden tag in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF (Mares) Maiden Hurdle over two miles.

Ridden by Cian Quirke for handler Tom Hogan, the six-year-old daughter of Mastercraftsman crossed the finishing line two lengths ahead of the odds-on favourite Qualimita (30/100) in the 21-runner race.

Another de Bronhead/O’Keeffe winner

The good form of Henry de Bromhead and Darragh O’Keeffe continued as Love Me (14/1) became the Waterford trainer’s ninth winner in 14 days when taking the Gaeil Colmcille GAA Kells Handicap Hurdle.

The concluding race of the successful two-day festival went to the Emmet Mullins-handled John Gleeson-ridden Churchfield Sunset at 7/1.

