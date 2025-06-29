HomeNewsLambourn Completes Derby Double
Lambourn Completes Derby Double

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Lambourn became the 20th Epsom-Curragh Derby winner this afternoon. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Lambourn (8/13 favourite) became the 20th horse to complete the Epsom-Curragh Derby double with victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh this afternoon.

Winner of the Betfred Derby at Epsom last month under Wayne Lordan, the son of Australia  took Ireland’s premier classic in the hand of Ryan Moore on Sunday.

Trained at Ballydoyle by Aidan O’Brien, it was a 17th success in the race for the County Wexford-born trainer, it was his 15th win in the last 23 years.

His stable companion, Serious Contender (28/1), ridden by Gavin Ryan, gave him most to do, coming home just three-quarters of a length behind.

The English challenger, Lazy Griff (14/1) was third for jockey William Buick and trainer Charlie Johnston, two and a quarter lengths behind the runner-up.

 

