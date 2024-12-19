Ulster v Munster: Team News, Kick-Off Time, and Live Coverage on TG4

The stage is set for a thrilling interprovincial derby as Ulster host Munster at Kingspan Stadium this Friday evening. This highly anticipated BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) clash will kick off at 7:35pm, with live coverage available on TG4 and Premier Sports.

Both teams come into the game with points to prove, making this encounter a must-watch for rugby fans. Ulster will look to bounce back from their recent defeat in the Investec Champions Cup, while Munster are eager to gain momentum following a tough loss to Castres in France.

Ulster Team News

Ulster fans will be delighted to see the return of star scrum-half John Cooney, who has recovered from a hamstring injury to start. Meanwhile, there is excitement surrounding Academy fly-half Jack Murphy, who could make his senior debut from the bench.

Ulster’s pack sees a change in the front row, with Andrew Warwick stepping in at loosehead prop alongside Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole. The second-row partnership of Alan O’Connor (captain) and Kieran Treadwell remains unchanged.

In the back row, Ulster have made two adjustments, bringing in flankers James McNabney (blindside) and Marcus Rea (openside), while David McCann retains the No.8 jersey.

The backline boasts continuity in the centres, with Stuart McCloskey and Jude Postlethwaite forming a strong midfield pairing. Out wide, Zac Ward earns his first URC start on the left wing after making his debut last weekend. Werner Kok, who scored his first try at Kingspan last week, takes the right wing, and Michael Lowry continues at full-back.

Munster Team News

Munster have made six changes to their starting XV from last week’s defeat in Castres. Shane Daly and Paddy Patterson are notable inclusions in the backline, while the forward pack sees the return of John Ryan, Tom Ahern, and captain Jack O’Donoghue.

The Munster back three features Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, and Shane Daly, with Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell continuing their partnership in the centres. Half-backs Paddy Patterson and Jack Crowley will be pivotal in orchestrating play.

Up front, John Ryan starts at loosehead prop, alongside Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer. The second-row pairing of Tom Ahern and Fineen Wycherley will aim to disrupt Ulster’s lineout, while the back row of Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, and Gavin Coombes adds power and experience.

Key Match Facts

• Kick-Off Time: 7:35pm

• Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

• Live Coverage: TG4 & Premier Sports

Both sides have injury concerns, with Munster missing Peter O’Mahony (calf) and Diarmuid Barron (shoulder). Additionally, Tadhg Beirne is unavailable due to IRFU player management guidelines.

Tickets and Viewing Options

Limited tickets are still available for this unmissable derby at ulster.rugby/buytickets. For those who can’t make it to the stadium, tune in to TG4 or Premier Sports for live coverage.

What’s at Stake?

With both teams looking to climb the URC standings, this game carries significant importance. Ulster will rely on home advantage and the return of key players like Cooney, while Munster’s blend of youth and experience will test their resilience.

Don’t miss a moment of this classic interprovincial battle. Set your reminders for 7:35pm this Friday and enjoy live coverage on TG4!

#URC #UlsterRugby #MunsterRugby #TG4 #InterproDerby

