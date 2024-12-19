Kerry Native John Wall Acquires Controlling Stake in Kerry FC with €1.5 Million Investment

Kerry Football Club is set to enter an exciting new chapter as US-based businessman and Tralee native John Wall has acquired a controlling stake in the club. According to The Business Post, Wall’s investment of €1.5 million marks a major milestone in Kerry FC’s development.

Wall, the Chief Financial Officer of Nasdaq-listed software company Cadence Design Systems, was appointed to the club’s board following the substantial financial injection earlier this month.

Major Investment Secures Wall’s Stake in Kerry FC

Filings with the Companies Registration Office (CRO) reveal that 20,000 ordinary shares in Kerry FC were allotted to Wall’s Californian investment vehicle at a price of €75 each. This acquisition, which took place in early December, cements Wall’s position as a significant stakeholder in the club.

A Bright Future for Kerry FC

With Wall’s investment, Kerry FC is poised for growth as it prepares for an exciting 2025 season. This financial boost is expected to strengthen the club’s position both on and off the pitch, offering fans hope for future success.

As Kerry FC enters this transformative phase, all eyes will be on Tralee to see how this investment shapes the club’s journey in Irish football.

