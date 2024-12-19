GAA Retains GAAGO Rights for 2025: Plans to Buy Out RTÉ’s Stake

GAA Proposes Buyout of RTÉ’s Stake

In a significant development, the GAA is also reportedly planning to buy out RTÉ’s 50% stake in GAAGO. The association had previously advertised a two-year media rights package for games currently hosted on the platform. Despite interest from TG4, the Irish-language broadcaster’s bid was unsuccessful.

When contacted, Croke Park declined to comment on the potential buyout of RTÉ’s share. A spokesperson instead confirmed:

“The GAA has decided to retain the two packages for domestic use. We set up an advisory committee and working group to see how best we can utilise those rights.”

Fans Criticise GAAGO Paywall

The decision to keep certain high-profile matches behind a paywall has sparked criticism from fans and public figures alike. Matches such as the 2023 Clare v Limerick Munster Hurling Championship clash and the Cork v Limerick game earlier this year were exclusively streamed on GAAGO, prompting widespread frustration.

These games were pivotal in determining championship outcomes and showcased some of the most thrilling moments of the season. Galway’s shock victory over reigning All-Ireland football champions Dublin in the quarter-finals, also aired solely on GAAGO, further fuelled discontent.

The controversy reached national prominence, with Taoiseach Simon Harris voicing his concerns. He called for greater accessibility, urging the GAA to prioritise its grassroots ethos:

“The GAA is an amazing organisation, rooted in its grassroots. Many fans were unable to watch pivotal games like Cork v Limerick or Galway v Dublin because they were behind a paywall. There has to be a better way.”

GAAGO: A Platform Evolving

GAAGO was originally created to serve Irish expatriates, providing them with a way to watch GAA games abroad. However, its role expanded significantly after the expiration of the GAA’s broadcasting deal with Sky Sports in 2022. Since then, several high-profile championship games have been streamed exclusively on the platform, sparking ongoing debates about accessibility and public service broadcasting.

As the GAA retains its rights package for GAAGO in 2025, questions remain about the platform\’s long-term strategy and its potential impact on fan access to key matches.