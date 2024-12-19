Interview – Leinster’s Jacques Nienaber Thrives in a Unique and Historic Season

Leinster Rugby’s head coach Jacques Nienaber, a World Cup winner with South Africa, has described the current campaign as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Irish provincial giants. With record-breaking crowds, new challenges, and flawless performances on the pitch, this season has already become one for the history books.

A Season of Transition and Opportunity

The redevelopment of Leinster’s traditional home at the RDS has pushed the team to adopt Dublin’s iconic Aviva Stadium as their temporary base. Far from a setback, the move has provided an incredible platform for the team and its supporters.

Leinster’s three matches at the Aviva so far this season have drawn impressive crowds of 18,397 (Dragons RFC), 20,945 (Emirates Lions), and 34,184 (Clermont Auvergne), averaging 24,509 fans per game. Additionally, their clash with Munster at Croke Park in October smashed records, attracting 80,468 spectators — the highest-ever attendance for a BKT United Rugby Championship match.

Nienaber is embracing the unique circumstances.

“This is a season like no other,” he said. “Some of our players may never have had the chance to play at Croke Park against Munster or regularly compete at the Aviva. These are sacred grounds, and it’s an incredible privilege for all of us.”

Perfect Start to the Campaign

Leinster’s performances on the pitch have been equally remarkable. They are undefeated in nine matches across all competitions and sit atop the BKT URC table with a seven-point lead heading into their Round 8 showdown against an in-form Connacht Rugby this Saturday.

Nienaber acknowledges the challenge posed by Connacht but is confident in his team’s preparation.

“They’ve had two fantastic wins in Europe, and they’ll be full of confidence. It’s going to be a tough game, and we’re preparing for a real grind. We never take games like these for granted.”

A Defence Coach’s Perspective on Success

Known for his defensive acumen, Nienaber stresses the importance of consistent preparation and respect for every opponent, regardless of the occasion.

“Our preparation for Connacht won’t differ from how we approached Clermont, Bristol, or the Champions Cup final against Toulouse last season. Respect for the opposition and meticulous preparation are non-negotiables.”

Leinster’s success has made them the team to beat, but Nienaber cautions against complacency.

“In professional sport, you are always the hare being chased. Teams will catch up if you don’t evolve your leadership, playing style, and creativity. Winning isn’t guaranteed, and it’s vital to cherish every victory.”

Fans Driving the Momentum

The Aviva Stadium is set to host another massive crowd this weekend for the interprovincial derby against Connacht. Leinster’s supporters have played a vital role in this extraordinary season, and their enthusiasm continues to fuel the team’s momentum.

“The fans’ passion is unmatched,” Nienaber said. “This weekend could see an even bigger crowd than we had for Clermont, which speaks volumes about how much this derby means to everyone.”

Looking Ahead to Even Greater Heights

As Leinster strives for continued success on two fronts — the BKT URC and the Champions Cup — Nienaber’s focus remains on preparation, evolution, and savouring every moment.

“Victories should never be taken for granted. There will come a time when wins are harder to come by, and we’ll wish we had celebrated them more. For now, we’re fully committed to making the most of this special season.”

Conclusion: Leinster’s Unstoppable Journey

Leinster Rugby is navigating uncharted waters this season, from record attendances to unbeaten form. Under Jacques Nienaber’s leadership, the team is thriving in an environment full of challenges and opportunities. As they prepare for yet another electrifying clash, Leinster’s players, coaches, and fans are united in their pursuit of excellence, making this a truly unforgettable chapter in their storied history.

