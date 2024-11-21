Dr. Harty Cup Knockout Stages: Quarter-Finalists Draw Confirmed

2024/2025 TUS Dr. Harty Cup Knockout Stages: Quarter-Finalists Confirmed and Preliminary Round Draw Details
The 2024/2025 TUS Dr. Harty Cup Under-19 A Hurling competition is heating up as the group stages conclude and the knockout stages take shape. Following this week’s Round 3 games, three Quarter-Finalists have been confirmed, with the remaining spots to be determined through draws and Preliminary Quarter-Final clashes.
Quarter-Finalists Confirmed
The winners of the three four-team groups have secured their places in the Quarter-Finals, which will take place in January:
•Group 1 Winner: CBC Cork
•Group 2 Winner: Ardscoil Rís Limerick
•Group 3 Winner: The victor of next Tuesday’s game between Blackwater Community School Lismore and Cashel Community School
Additionally, the fourth Quarter-Final place was determined by a draw between the winners of the three-team groups:
•Group 4 Winner: CBS Midleton (selected via draw)
Preliminary Quarter-Final Draw
The remaining teams will compete in the Preliminary Quarter-Finals, scheduled for December 4th. The draw for this round will take place next Tuesday evening after the crucial Group 3 game between Blackwater Community School Lismore and Cashel Community School.
Teams involved in the Preliminary Quarter-Final draw include:
•Group 5 Winner: De La Salle College
•Group 6 Winner: St. Flannans College, Ennis
•Group 1 Runner-Up: John the Baptist Community School
•Group 2 Runner-Up: Our Lady’s Templemore
•Group 3 Runner-Up: Loser of Blackwater Community School Lismore vs. Cashel Community School
•Group 4 Runner-Up: Nenagh CBS
•Group 5 Runner-Up: Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh
•Group 6 Runner-Up: Thurles CBS
Repeat pairings from the group stages will be avoided during the draw to ensure competitive balance.
Key Dates for the Knockout Stages
•Preliminary Quarter-Finals: December 4, 2024
•Quarter-Finals: January 8, 2025
•Semi-Finals: January 18, 2025
•Final: February 1, 2025
This year’s Dr. Harty Cup promises thrilling matchups as the competition progresses. Stay tuned for updates following the crucial Group 3 game and Preliminary Quarter-Final draw next week.
For more updates on the TUS Dr. Harty Cup, keep following live scores coverage as we bring you all the latest results and fixtures.