Dr. Harty Cup Knockout Stages: Quarter-Finalists Draw Confirmed

2024/2025 TUS Dr. Harty Cup Knockout Stages: Quarter-Finalists Confirmed and Preliminary Round Draw Details

The 2024/2025 TUS Dr. Harty Cup Under-19 A Hurling competition is heating up as the group stages conclude and the knockout stages take shape. Following this week’s Round 3 games, three Quarter-Finalists have been confirmed, with the remaining spots to be determined through draws and Preliminary Quarter-Final clashes.

Quarter-Finalists Confirmed

The winners of the three four-team groups have secured their places in the Quarter-Finals, which will take place in January:

•Group 1 Winner: CBC Cork

•Group 2 Winner: Ardscoil Rís Limerick

•Group 3 Winner: The victor of next Tuesday’s game between Blackwater Community School Lismore and Cashel Community School

Additionally, the fourth Quarter-Final place was determined by a draw between the winners of the three-team groups:

•Group 4 Winner: CBS Midleton (selected via draw)

Preliminary Quarter-Final Draw

The remaining teams will compete in the Preliminary Quarter-Finals, scheduled for December 4th. The draw for this round will take place next Tuesday evening after the crucial Group 3 game between Blackwater Community School Lismore and Cashel Community School.

Teams involved in the Preliminary Quarter-Final draw include:

•Group 5 Winner: De La Salle College

•Group 6 Winner: St. Flannans College, Ennis

•Group 1 Runner-Up: John the Baptist Community School

•Group 2 Runner-Up: Our Lady’s Templemore

•Group 3 Runner-Up: Loser of Blackwater Community School Lismore vs. Cashel Community School

•Group 4 Runner-Up: Nenagh CBS

•Group 5 Runner-Up: Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh

•Group 6 Runner-Up: Thurles CBS

Repeat pairings from the group stages will be avoided during the draw to ensure competitive balance.

Key Dates for the Knockout Stages

•Preliminary Quarter-Finals: December 4, 2024

•Quarter-Finals: January 8, 2025

•Semi-Finals: January 18, 2025

•Final: February 1, 2025

This year’s Dr. Harty Cup promises thrilling matchups as the competition progresses. Stay tuned for updates following the crucial Group 3 game and Preliminary Quarter-Final draw next week.

For more updates on the TUS Dr. Harty Cup, keep following live scores coverage as we bring you all the latest results and fixtures.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com