GAA results & video highlights – Derry edges Kerry in thrilling finish

Shane McGuigan’s late heroics secure victory

Shane McGuigan’s clutch free in the fourth minute of injury-time proved pivotal as Derry secured a hard-fought 0-15 to 2-8 win against Kerry at Austin Stack Park. The victory marked Derry’s fifth consecutive win in 2024, following their triumph in the Dr McKenna Cup, and sets a strong foundation for their Division 1 campaign in the Allianz Football League.

Dominant first half for Derry

With the return of their Glen contingent, the Ulster champions dominated the opening 35 minutes, leading 0-8 to 0-4. Three McGuigan frees in a five-minute burst during the second quarter propelled them ahead.

Kerry fights back

Despite missing key players David and Paudie Clifford, Kerry mounted a comeback in the second half. Conor Geaney’s goal narrowed the gap, but Derry responded with points from Declan Cassidy and Niall Toney. However, Dylan Casey’s late goal leveled the score with seven minutes remaining.

McGuigan’s decisive moment

In the closing minutes, tension mounted as the match hung in the balance. A pressure free from McGuigan in injury-time sealed the victory for Derry, leaving the Munster champions disappointed.

Full-Time in Tralee where @Doiregaa secure a victory in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/euUGHxCgMN — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 27, 2024

