Dublin v Monaghan – Preview, Predictions & Starting Teams

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Dublin’s Allianz Football League Comeback: Clash Against Monaghan Under Croke Park Lights

As Dublin makes its highly-anticipated return to competitive football, the spotlight is on their top-tier Allianz Football League match against Monaghan this weekend at Croke Park. Join the action under the Saturday night lights at 7:30 pm (live on TG4).

League Opener and History:

Dublin kicks off the league season against Monaghan, the team that relegated them from Division 1 in a nail-biting final day encounter in 2022. Seeking redemption, Dublin aims for its first league victory over Monaghan since 2017.

Pre-Season Challenges:

Dublin faced tough pre-season tests, overcoming Offaly and Wexford but falling short against Longford in the O’Byrne Cup Final. Emerging talents like Killian McGinnis and Luke Breathnach showcased their skills, complementing the experience of players like Brian Fenton and Cormac Costello.

Monaghan’s Pre-Season Form:

Vinny Corey’s Monaghan, coming off strong performances in the Dr McKenna Cup, showcased wins against Antrim and Fermanagh. Notable players like David Garland, Stephen Mooney, and Stephen O’Hanlon impressed, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

Key Players and Challenges:

Dublin’s experience, led by Brian Fenton and Cormac Costello, contrasts with Monaghan’s reliable Conor McManus. However, Monaghan faces a significant setback with the departure of goalkeeper Rory Beggan to the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme.

Anticipated Matchup:

As Dublin aims to kickstart its Allianz Football League campaign with a win, Monaghan, driven by Conor McManus and emerging talents, seeks to capitalize on Dublin’s historical vulnerabilities. Catch the action live on TG4 from 7:30 pm for an intense clash at Croke Park.

Starting Teams

DUBLIN v Monaghan: D O’Hanlon; E Murchan, S MacMahon, L Gannon; G McEneaney, C Murphy, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, S Bugler; R McGarry, L O’Dell, C Kilkenny; P Small, C O’Callaghan, C Costello.

Dublin team to play Monaghan 2024
Dublin team to play Monaghan 2024

Monaghan team not announced

