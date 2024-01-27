HomeGAAGAA Results & Video Highlights - Monaghan Stuns Dublin with Late Winner
GAA

GAA Results & Video Highlights – Monaghan Stuns Dublin with Late Winner

Garth Kenny
By Garth Kenny
0
29

Monaghan Stuns Dublin with Late Winner

Ciaran McNulty’s Heroics Seal Shock Victory

In a thrilling encounter at Croke Park, Monaghan secured a surprise 3-9 to 1-14 victory over Dublin in their Allianz Football League Division 1 opener. The decisive moment came in injury-time when Ciaran McNulty stepped up to score the winning point, completing Monaghan’s remarkable comeback.

McNulty’s Winning Moment

The winning point was orchestrated after Micheál Brannigan’s crucial turnover of Brian Fenton led to Stephen Mooney releasing debutant McNulty, who calmly slotted home the decisive score in the fourth minute of added time. McNulty’s composed finish epitomized Monaghan’s resilience and determination throughout the match.

Monaghan’s Fightback

Despite enduring a nightmare start with Cormac Costello finding the net for Dublin early on, Monaghan rallied with goals from Jack McCarron (penalty) and Stephen O’Hanlon to level the scores approaching half-time. Although Dublin surged ahead in the second half, Monaghan refused to relent, ultimately mounting a strong finish to secure the shock win.

Dramatic Conclusion

McNulty’s late goal, coupled with Monaghan’s unwavering spirit, propelled them to a memorable victory over the reigning All-Ireland champions. The Farney men showcased their ability to thrive under pressure, leaving Dublin stunned and cementing their status as a force to be reckoned with in the league.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
GAA results & video highlights – Derry edges Kerry in thrilling finish
Next article
GAA Results – Armagh Clinches Narrow Victory Over Louth
Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie