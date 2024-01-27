Monaghan Stuns Dublin with Late Winner

Ciaran McNulty’s Heroics Seal Shock Victory

In a thrilling encounter at Croke Park, Monaghan secured a surprise 3-9 to 1-14 victory over Dublin in their Allianz Football League Division 1 opener. The decisive moment came in injury-time when Ciaran McNulty stepped up to score the winning point, completing Monaghan’s remarkable comeback.

McNulty’s Winning Moment

The winning point was orchestrated after Micheál Brannigan’s crucial turnover of Brian Fenton led to Stephen Mooney releasing debutant McNulty, who calmly slotted home the decisive score in the fourth minute of added time. McNulty’s composed finish epitomized Monaghan’s resilience and determination throughout the match.

Monaghan’s Fightback

Despite enduring a nightmare start with Cormac Costello finding the net for Dublin early on, Monaghan rallied with goals from Jack McCarron (penalty) and Stephen O’Hanlon to level the scores approaching half-time. Although Dublin surged ahead in the second half, Monaghan refused to relent, ultimately mounting a strong finish to secure the shock win.

Dramatic Conclusion

McNulty’s late goal, coupled with Monaghan’s unwavering spirit, propelled them to a memorable victory over the reigning All-Ireland champions. The Farney men showcased their ability to thrive under pressure, leaving Dublin stunned and cementing their status as a force to be reckoned with in the league.

FULL-TIME HIGHLIGHTS: A dramatic finish sees @monaghangaa edge out Dublin by a point at Croke Park in the opening round of the Allianz Football League #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/1R4rjJ1jce — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 27, 2024

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com