Connacht v Cardiff – Preview, Team News & Betting

This is a huge game for Champions Cup rugby qualification as both Connacht and Cardiff need wins.



It’s the last home game for Connacht and if they win and can beat Glasgow next week they will finish 5th/6th in the URC table.

Connacht v Cardiff Preview

Connacht Rugby will face off against Cardiff Rugby in the upcoming BKT United Rugby Championship match. Connacht comes into the game on the back of a five-match winning streak, making it their best run in the championship since 2016. They have only lost twice at home this season, to Leinster and Ulster, both of which are top-quality sides.

On the other hand, Cardiff Rugby has won two of their last three games in the United Rugby Championship. They have lost only two of their last six away matches, which is a good sign for their prospects against Connacht. However, Cardiff’s record against Irish provinces has not been great lately, with their only victory over an Irish side since January 2022 coming against Munster in September 2022. Furthermore, their last victory against an Irish team on Irish soil was against today’s opponents, Connacht, in Galway in September 2017.

Despite Cardiff’s recent record against Irish provinces, they have won two of their last three matches against Connacht. However, they have lost their last three visits to the Sportsground, which gives Connacht the home advantage. It will be interesting to see how the match unfolds, and the winner will hope to continue their good run in the championship.

Betting for Connacht v Cardiff

You can back Cardiff at 5/2, bookies expect Connacht to win by 7pts.

Team News for Connacht v Cardiff

We will have team news at 12pm on Friday, here is the probable Connacht starting team.

15. Oran McNulty

14. Shane Jennings

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dylan T-M

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

