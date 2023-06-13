The Olympic Federation of Ireland has announced the selection of forty-four athletes who will represent Team Ireland at the European Games in Krakow.

This year, Athletics has achieved European Championship status for the first time, along with serving as the European Team Championships.

The competition will take place from June 20th to June 26th at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, with Irish athletes competing during the initial three days.

Team Ireland aims to compete in Division Three and strives to earn sufficient points and strong performances to advance to Division Two. The Games will feature a comprehensive athletics program, marking the debut of Athletics Ireland athletes under their new sprint coach, Christian Malcolm.

The Division three events are scheduled for the mornings of June 20th, 21st, and 22nd, with medal presentations in each category taking place on June 26th after athletes from all divisions have competed.

The European Athletics Team Championships groupings for 2023 are as follows:

1st Division: Poland, Italy , Great Britain & NI, Germany , Spain, France, Portugal, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Switzerland, Türkiye, Finland, Sweden, Greece, Belgium, Norway

2nd Division: Romania, Estonia, Hungary, Denmark, Slovenia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Latvia, Croatia, Iceland, Serbia, Cyprus, Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, Luxembourg

3rd Division: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Malta, Montenegro, Georgia, Armenia, Andorra, Republic of North Macedonia, San Marino, Albania, AASSE (Athletic Association of Small States of Europe), Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Austria, Ireland, Israel

The distribution and listed order of teams was based on the results of the 2021 European Athletics Team Championships.

Team Ireland will showcase both emerging talents in Irish athletics and seasoned athletes like Thomas Barr, Sarah Lavin, Phil Healy, and Israel Olatunde. The team includes athletes participating in various events such as sprints, relays, hurdles, jumps, throws, and more. For six days, athletes from all European federations will compete at the Silesian Stadium, in 37 competitions.

In the first three days we will admire athletes from the 2nd and 3rd divisions, while the last three days of the competition there’s going to be a battle of the elites, fighting for the championship title!

Gavin Noble, the Chef de Mission for Team Ireland in Krakow 2023, expressed delight in collaborating with Athletics Ireland for this important competition. Noble highlighted the significance of this multi-sport environment, particularly for athletes experiencing it for the first time and the boost provided by the presence of experienced Olympians on the team.

Paul McNamara, the Director of High Performance at Athletics Ireland, emphasized the unique team format of the European Team Championships, which sets it apart from other major championships. This event presents an opportunity for emerging athletes to compete alongside established ones, contributing to team success and assessing Ireland’s standing in European Athletics.

The European Games in Krakow, scheduled from June 20th to July 2nd, will feature approximately 120 Irish athletes across seventeen sports. This event, organized by the European Olympic Committees, represents the third edition of the multi-sport competition and will take place in the Krakow-Malopolska region. Team Ireland’s final sport announcement will be made tomorrow during a European Games briefing at the Crowne Plaza.

TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS ATHLETES:

Israel Olatunde (UCD AC Dublin/Louth) 100m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock AC) 200m (M), 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Jack Raftery (UCD A.C., Dublin) 400m (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

James Ezeonu (Leevale AC) 100m H (M)

Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC/Waterford) 400m H (M), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Rocco Zaman-Browne (Dundrum South Dublin AC) 800m (M)

Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) 1500m (M)

Fearghal Curtin (Youghal A.C.) 5000m (M)

Finley Daly (Sligo A.C.) 3000m SC (M)

David Cussen (Old Abbey AC, Cork) High Jump (M)

Reece Ademola (Leevale AC) Long Jump (M)

Michael Bowler (Swinford AC, Mayo) Pole Vault (M)

Jai Benson (Lagan Valley AC) Triple Jump (M)

Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock A.C./Ballina – Grandmother) Shot Put (M)

Colin Quirke (Crusaders AC, Dublin) Discus Throw

Sean Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC, Tipperary) Hammer Throw (M)

Conor Cusack (Lake District A.C., Mayo)Javelin

Oliver Swinney (Speed Development Project Track AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Nelvin Appiah (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Christopher Sibanda (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin)4 x 100m (M) Relay

Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght AC) 4 x 100m (M) Relay

Callum Baird (Ballymena & Antrim AC) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) 100m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Phil Healy (Bandon AC, Cork) 200m (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) 400m (F), Mixed 4 x 400m Relay

Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC/Limerick) 100m H (F), 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Kelly McGrory (Tir Chonall AC) 400m H (F), 4 x 400m (F) Relay

Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) 800m (F)

Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC, Cork)1500m (F)

Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers)5000m (F)

Ava O’Connor (Tullamore Harriers, Offaly)3000m SC (F)

Ruby Millet (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois) Long Jump (F)

Saragh Buggy (St. Abban’s AC, Co. Laois)Triple Jump (F)

Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley AC) High Jump (F)

Ellie McCartney (City of Lisburn A.C., Antrim)Pole Vault (F)

Michaela Walsh (Swinford AC, Mayo) Shot Put (F)

Grace Casey (Clonliffe Harriers, Dublin) Javelin (F)

Niamh Fogarty (Raheny Shamrock AC) Discus Throw (F)

Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC/Cork) Hammer Throw (F)

Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Joan Healy (Leevale AC) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin) 4 x 100m (F) Relay

Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC, Limerick) Mixed 4 x 400m Relay