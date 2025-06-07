Lambourn and Wayne Lordan win Betfred Derby at Epsom

Lambourn (13/2) gave Aidan O’Brien an 11th Betfred Derby with success today at Epsom.

It was also a first success in the race for Co Cork-born jockey Wayne Lordan and an eighth in the past 12 years for successful owners, the Coolmore partners.

Lordan and Lambourn, a son of Asutralia led from the stalls and, in the style of Serpentine in 2020, was not for catching.

He extended his advantage over the field as they came down the home straight.

The 50/1 chance in the betting market, Lazy Griff, was runner-up for trainer Charlie Johnston and jockey Christophe Soumillon three and three-quarter lengths behind the winner.

Dylan Browne McMonagle aboard Tennessee Stud, also owned by the same partners as the winner, finished third for Joseph O’Brien, a further length back.

