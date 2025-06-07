HomeNewsDaniel Coyle Double at Spruce Meadows
NewsOther SportsShowjumping

Daniel Coyle Double at Spruce Meadows

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0
Daniel Coyle and Incredible were top of the podium at Spruce Meadows. Credit: Spruce Meadows Media/Bart Onyszko.

Derry’s Daniel Coyle claimed two wins in the early hours of Saturday morning at Spruce Meadows in Canada.

The Irish rider first took The Partners 1.50m competition on the All Canada Ring. Later in the day, Coyle followed up with success in The Mustangs 1.55m.

Irish podium in The Partners 1.50

The Partners 1.50 class saw an Irish podium clean sweep with Daniel Coyle leading home Darragh Kenny and David O’Brien.

In the seven horse jump-off, Legacy set a quick 40.28 seconds target for the other combinations.

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny and Eddie Blue were closest in 41.10 seconds, with David O’Brien and El Balou Old also giving it a good effort with 41.38 seconds, but both ultimately ended slightly short of their fellow countryman.

Coyle doubles up in The Mustangs

In The Mustangs 1.55m, riding the grey gelding Incredible in the sixteen entry class, Daniel Coyle and his partner delivered the fastest clear in the jump-off, breaking the beams in 38.66 seconds.

Coyle was full of praise for the venue, stating:

“I can’t say enough good things about Spruce Meadows. I’ve learned so much here. My horses have learned so much here, it’s an amazing job what they’re doing. They never stop making the place better. They put the new ring (footing) in last year. I think it’s even better this year. So I’m looking forward to the weekend and we’ve had a great start.”

Canada’s Kara Chad (Igor GPH) took the runner-up spot, ahead of Briton Matthew Sampson (Ebolensky) in third.

Jordan Coyle and For Gold were fourth, with Conor Swail and Casturano in tenth place.

 

 

 

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Minnie Hauk is 11th Betfred Oaks winner for Aidan O’Brien
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie