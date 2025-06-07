Daniel Coyle Double at Spruce Meadows

Derry’s Daniel Coyle claimed two wins in the early hours of Saturday morning at Spruce Meadows in Canada.

The Irish rider first took The Partners 1.50m competition on the All Canada Ring. Later in the day, Coyle followed up with success in The Mustangs 1.55m.

Irish podium in The Partners 1.50

The Partners 1.50 class saw an Irish podium clean sweep with Daniel Coyle leading home Darragh Kenny and David O’Brien.

In the seven horse jump-off, Legacy set a quick 40.28 seconds target for the other combinations.

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny and Eddie Blue were closest in 41.10 seconds, with David O’Brien and El Balou Old also giving it a good effort with 41.38 seconds, but both ultimately ended slightly short of their fellow countryman.

Coyle doubles up in The Mustangs

In The Mustangs 1.55m, riding the grey gelding Incredible in the sixteen entry class, Daniel Coyle and his partner delivered the fastest clear in the jump-off, breaking the beams in 38.66 seconds.

Coyle was full of praise for the venue, stating:

“I can’t say enough good things about Spruce Meadows. I’ve learned so much here. My horses have learned so much here, it’s an amazing job what they’re doing. They never stop making the place better. They put the new ring (footing) in last year. I think it’s even better this year. So I’m looking forward to the weekend and we’ve had a great start.”

Canada’s Kara Chad (Igor GPH) took the runner-up spot, ahead of Briton Matthew Sampson (Ebolensky) in third.

Jordan Coyle and For Gold were fourth, with Conor Swail and Casturano in tenth place.

