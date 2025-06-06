Minnie Hauk is 11th Betfred Oaks winner for Aidan O’Brien

Minnie Hauk (9/2) won the 2025 Betfred Oaks at Epsom this afternoon giving Aidan O’Brien an 11th victory in the fillies’ classic.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, the daughter of Frankel held off her stable companion, Whirl (15/2) and Wayne Lordan by a neck at the finishing line of the one mile four furlongs contest.

While, a daughter of Wootton Bassett, had made most of the early running, setting the pace for the perceived stable number one choice, Minnie Hauk.

With both fillies battling inside the final furlong, Minnie Hauk found a little more to claim the Group 1 prize. Whirl finished a further four lengths behind the impressive Betfred 1000 Guineas winner at Newmarket last month, Desert Flower, the 11/10 favourite today.

The win is the sixth success for the Coolmore partners since Minding won in 2016.

