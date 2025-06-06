Jan Brueghel wins Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom

Jan Brueghel claimed the Group 1 Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom this afternoon.

Trained at Ballydoyle by Aidan O’Brien, the four-year-old was the first of a Group 1 double for the Co Wexford-born handler, with Minnie Hauk taking the Betfred Oaks later in the afternoon.

Jan Brueghel, who won over a mile and a quarter at The Curragh recently on his first racecourse appearance for 2025, the son of Galileo won over the mile and a half this afternoon.

Ridden by Ryan Moore for the Coolmore partners, Jan Brueghel is a tenth Coronation Cup success for O’Brien, and it means that Galileo has now sired a Group 1 winner each of the last twenty years.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com