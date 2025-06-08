Irish 1-2-3 at Spruce Meadows

Irish riders remained in winning form overnight at Spruce Meadows in Canada with Conor Swail leading an Irish sweep of the podium.

World Number 15 ranked Swail and One Edition won the 5* class, after posting a clear round in 41.73 seconds in the 14-horse jump-off.

The time was less than one tenth of a second faster than Offaly’s Darragh Kenny and Lightning. Kenny rounded out the podium aboard his mount Diaroubet.

Jordan Coyle and Jorsica were 10th, ensuring four Irish combinations finished in the top-10.

Darragh Kenny had to settle for the runner-up position again in The French Family Cup.

Riding Mendoza VDL, the Irishman was beaten by Grace DeFoe of the United States, who posted a winning clear in 42.40 seconds in the 11-horse jump off.

