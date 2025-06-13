Conor Swail and Clonterm Obolensky win in Canada

World number 15 ranked rider, Conor Swail topped the leaderboard in the Francis Family 1.50m competition to start day two of the ‘National’ at Spruce Meadows.

Riding the nine-year-old stallion Clonterm Obolensky, the winning combination stopped the timers in 42.48 seconds – the fastest time of the class.

Overall it was a very good competition for Irish combinations as they took four of the first six places in the class.

Darragh Kenny and Mendoze VDL took second place.

Jordan Coyle and Jorisca were fourth, while Swail also finished in sixth position, riding One Edition. This combination had won the Township Planning + Design Cup Trophy last Saturday.

