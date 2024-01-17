England’s 2024 Six Nations Squad Revealed: Notable Omissions and Rising Stars

High-Profile Exclusions: Sinckler and Vunipola

In a surprising turn of events, England’s 2024 Six Nations squad witnesses the absence of heavyweights Kyle Sinckler and Billy Vunipola. Speculations about their potential Premiership exits add intrigue to Coach Steve Borthwick’s strategic choices.

Dynamic Tighthead Options

Borthwick’s response to the missing duo includes seasoned players Dan Cole, Will Stuart, and Joe Heyes stepping up as tighthead options. The uncapped trio of Ben Earl, Alex Dombrandt, and Chandler Cunningham-South is set to make an impact at No 8, introducing a fresh perspective to England’s forward pack.

New Blood: A Blend of Youth and Experience

A notable feature of the squad is the infusion of seven uncapped players, promising a blend of youth and experience. The inclusion of talents like Cunningham-South, Oscar Beard, Fraser Dingwall, Tom Roebuck, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Fin Smith, and Ethan Roots signals a strategic move to build for the future.

Captaincy Revelation: George Takes the Helm

Jamie George as the squad’s captain, a role that adds a layer of leadership to the experienced hooker. The captaincy decision sets the tone for England’s campaign, providing stability amidst the notable exclusions.

Return of the Veteran: Spencer’s Comeback

Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer’s return to the national setup after his 2019 World Cup final appearance adds a compelling narrative. Spencer’s stellar performance in his captaincy role at Bath earns him a well-deserved recall, bringing both experience and form to the squad.

Uncertainties and Disciplinary Hearings

While the exclusion of Alfie Barbeary raises eyebrows, there’s a possibility of his inclusion pending a disciplinary hearing. This adds an element of suspense to the squad dynamics, with Borthwick’s decisions contingent on the outcome.

Front Row Assurance: Marler and Genge Overcome Fitness Concerns

The front row sees the return of Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, overcoming fitness concerns at loosehead. This development provides Borthwick with a sense of relief, ensuring a robust and experienced front row for the upcoming challenges.

Balancing Act: Rehabilitation Group

A rehabilitation group comprising George Martin, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Raffi Quirke, and Jack van Poortvliet underscores England’s commitment to nurturing and reintegrating key players. Striking a balance between experience and emerging talents, this group adds depth to the squad.

As England prepares for the 2024 Six Nations, Borthwick’s strategic decisions and the uncapped players’ potential impact promise an intriguing journey for fans and a glimpse into the future of English rugby.

ENGLAND SENIOR MEN’S 36-PLAYER TRAINING SQUAD

FORWARDS

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) – captain

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

BACKS

Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

