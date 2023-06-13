The 2023 European Athletics Team Championships will feature three divisions, each consisting of a group of countries competing against one another.

Let’s take a closer look at the breakdown of countries in each division:

1. 1st Division:

– Poland

– Italy

– Great Britain & NI

– Germany

– Spain

– France

– Portugal

– Czech Republic

– Netherlands

– Switzerland

– Türkiye

– Finland

– Sweden

– Greece

– Belgium

– Norway

2. 2nd Division:

– Romania

– Estonia

– Hungary

– Denmark

– Slovenia

– Lithuania

– Bulgaria

– Slovakia

– Latvia

– Croatia

– Iceland

– Serbia

– Cyprus

– Republic of Moldova

– Ukraine

– Luxembourg

3. 3rd Division:

– Bosnia & Herzegovina

– Malta

– Montenegro

– Georgia

– Armenia

– Andorra

– Republic of North Macedonia

– San Marino

– Albania

– AASSE (Athletic Association of Small States of Europe)

– Azerbaijan

– Kosovo

– Austria

– Ireland

– Israel

These divisions allow for fair competition among countries of similar athletic prowess. It provides an opportunity for teams to showcase their talent and strive for success within their respective divisions. The European Athletics Team Championships foster a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, while also serving as a platform to assess the strength and progress of athletics across Europe.

