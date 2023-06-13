The Rugby Championship 2023 is set to enthral fans with its intense matchups between the All Blacks, Pumas, Springboks, and Wallabies.

As a precursor to the Rugby World Cup, this year’s tournament features a condensed schedule of six matches, held in various locations. Read on to find out the match dates, times, and host venues.

In adherence to the tradition of Rugby World Cup years, the regular 12-match tournament has been shortened to a one-round, home or away, six-match competition taking place in July. Additionally, two extra matches, including a second Bledisloe Cup clash and a second encounter between South Africa and Argentina, are scheduled for early August, just after The Rugby Championship. These matches will serve as preparation for the Rugby World Cup, set to kick off in France in September.

Due to the simultaneous occurrence of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand during July and August, finding suitable venues has been a challenging task. Consequently, the New Zealand versus South Africa match will be held at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Australia, on the other hand, will play its two home matches at CommBank Stadium in Sydney and the MCG in Melbourne. South Africa’s home matches will take place in Johannesburg and Pretoria, while Argentina will host its home match in Mendoza.

Brendan Morris, the CEO of SANZAAR, expressed confidence in the competitiveness of the tournament despite its reduced length. Acknowledging the significance of the TRC Champions title, he emphasized its value to all the teams. With fans eagerly anticipating the Rugby World Cup, the Rugby Championship provides an exciting preview of the teams from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The Rugby Championship 2023 promises to be a captivating event for rugby enthusiasts worldwide. As one of the most prestigious rugby tournaments, it showcases the skills and talents of renowned players. Mark your calendars and be prepared for thrilling encounters between the All Blacks, Pumas, Springboks, and Wallabies.

Match Schedule:

– Saturday 8th July:

– South Africa vs Australia at 16:05 (Irish time)

– Argentina vs New Zealand at 20:10 (Irish time)

– Saturday 15th July:

– New Zealand vs South Africa at 08:05 (Irish time)

– Australia vs Argentina at 10:45 (Irish time)

– Saturday 29th July:

– Australia vs New Zealand at 10:45 (Irish time)

– South Africa vs Argentina at 16:05 (Irish time)

