Irish Golfers to Watch and Tee Times for the 2023 US Open Golf

The US Open Golf Championship is one of the most prestigious events in the world of golf, attracting top players from around the globe.

Ireland has a rich golfing heritage and has produced many talented players who have made a mark on the international stage. In this article, we will highlight some of the notable Irish golfers participating in the 2023 US Open and provide their tee times for the tournament.

Shane Lowry – Tee Time: 3:40pm Thursday:

Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open Championship winner, has established himself as one of Ireland’s top golfers. With a solid game and a knack for performing well in major tournaments,

Lowry is undoubtedly a player to watch at the 2023 US Open. His tee time on Thursday is set for 3:40pm, and fans will be eagerly awaiting his performance on the course.

Séamus Power – Tee Time: 4:35pm Thursday:

Séamus Power has been steadily making his mark on the professional golf circuit. With impressive performances in recent years, including a win at the Barbasol Championship in 2021, Power has proven his ability to compete at the highest level.

His tee time on Thursday is scheduled for 4:35pm, and spectators can expect him to bring his A-game to the US Open.

Matthew McClean – Tee Time: 4:35pm Thursday:

Matthew McClean is a rising star in Irish golf and will be making his debut at the US Open in 2023. While relatively new to the professional scene, McClean has shown great potential and has been making steady progress in his game.

He will be teeing off alongside Séamus Power at 4:35pm on Thursday, and golf enthusiasts will be keen to see how he performs on this grand stage.

Padraig Harrington – Tee Time: 8:59pm Thursday:

Padraig Harrington is a seasoned Irish golfer with an impressive track record. As a three-time major champion, including back-to-back wins at The Open Championship in 2007 and 2008, Harrington’s experience and skill make him a formidable competitor.

Fans can catch him in action with a tee time of 8:59pm on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy – Tee Time: 9:54pm Thursday:

Rory McIlroy is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s most successful and celebrated golfers. With four major championship victories under his belt, McIlroy has firmly established himself as one of the world’s top players.

Known for his powerful drives and smooth swing, McIlroy’s tee time on Thursday is scheduled for 9:54pm, and golf enthusiasts will be eagerly anticipating his performance especially after his stance against LIV golf.

Conclusion:

The 2023 US Open Golf Championship promises to be an exciting event, and Irish golfers will undoubtedly play a significant role in the competition. With Shane Lowry, Séamus Power, Matthew McClean, Padraig Harrington, and Rory McIlroy leading the Irish contingent, fans will have plenty to look forward to.

Whether it’s the experienced champions or the emerging talents, Irish golfers are expected to leave their mark on the tournament. So mark your calendars and get ready to witness some exceptional golfing talent from Ireland at the US Open!

