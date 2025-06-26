HomeRacing irishKalpana Returns to Curragh for Pretty Polly Stakes – Saturday Feature Preview
Kalpana Returns to Curragh for Pretty Polly Stakes – Saturday Feature Preview

Kalpana Returns to the Curragh for Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes

British raiders look to extend their dominance in the Group 1 Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes this Saturday, as Kalpana lines up for Andrew Balding in a field of seven high-class fillies. The British-trained runner will be ridden by Colin Keane following a fine third in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last month at the same venue.

Trainer Andrew Balding was upbeat, saying: “She is a very high-class filly. While we think she might be even better over further, a mile and a quarter should suit her well – especially if the ground stays good.”

International Challenge

The French-trained Survie, a Group 2 winner, joins Kalpana as part of the international challenge. She will be ridden by Stéphane Pasquier for Nicolas Clément and Flo Hermans.

Irish Contenders

  • Whirl – Aidan O’Brien’s narrow Oaks runner-up represents strong claims.
  • Wemighttakedlongway – Joseph O’Brien’s filly bids to follow in the footsteps of Iridessa (2019) and Thundering Nights (2021).
  • Magical Hope – Trained by 2022 winner Paddy Twomey.
  • Jancis – Willie McCreery’s charge will be partnered by Ben Coen.
  • Higher Leaves – Represents Henry de Bromhead and Shane Foley.

More Group Action on the Card

Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes: Six juveniles line up, including Ger Lyons’ Lady Iman (chasing a four-timer) and Aidan O’Brien’s Beautify, with Ryan Moore booked.

Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai International Stakes: Elizabeth Jane runs for Dermot Weld with Chris Hayes aboard.

Group 3 Anglesey Stakes: Flushing Meadows heads a quality field that includes Stop The Nation and debut winner Suzie Songs.

Ladies Derby & Handicaps

  • Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Ladies Derby: Jody Townend (Tatateo) and Hannah Smullen (Desert Friend) feature.
  • Fitzpatrick’s Mercedes-Benz Handicap: Recent winner Cold Hearted aims to follow up for Jessica Harrington.

Full Race Schedule – Saturday

  • 1.15pm – Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden
  • 5.15pm – Keadeen Hotel Irish EBF Maiden

Pretty Polly Stakes – Odds (Paddy Power)

  • 6/4 – Whirl
  • 9/4 – Kalpana
  • 6 – Wemighttakedlongway
  • 7 – Higher Leaves
  • 12 – Jancis
  • 14 – Survie
  • 20 – Magical Hope

Going Update

Straight course: Good to firm in places
Round course: Good
Stalls: Centre for all sprint races

Admission & Bundles

  • Saturday General Admission: €30 online / €35 on the day
  • Sunday Premium Admission: €150 (Winning Line Lounge access)
  • Derby Bundles: From €33 – includes admission, €5 bet, food voucher, racecard, afterparty access

Transport & Parking

🚌 Free shuttle buses from Newbridge & Kildare
🚗 Free parking at the Curragh Racecourse

Where to Watch

  • Racing TV – Full coverage
  • TG4 & RTÉ – Selected races live on Saturday and Sunday

Entertainment

  • 🎶 Friday – The Classic Beatles (afterparty)
  • 🎸 Sunday – The Whistlin’ Donkey’s (afterparty)

For tickets, discounts and more: curragh.ie/tickets

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

