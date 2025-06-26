Kalpana Returns to Curragh for Pretty Polly Stakes – Saturday Feature Preview

Kalpana Returns to the Curragh for Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes
British raiders look to extend their dominance in the Group 1 Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes this Saturday, as Kalpana lines up for Andrew Balding in a field of seven high-class fillies. The British-trained runner will be ridden by Colin Keane following a fine third in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last month at the same venue.
Trainer Andrew Balding was upbeat, saying: “She is a very high-class filly. While we think she might be even better over further, a mile and a quarter should suit her well – especially if the ground stays good.”
International Challenge
The French-trained Survie, a Group 2 winner, joins Kalpana as part of the international challenge. She will be ridden by Stéphane Pasquier for Nicolas Clément and Flo Hermans.
Irish Contenders
- Whirl – Aidan O’Brien’s narrow Oaks runner-up represents strong claims.
- Wemighttakedlongway – Joseph O’Brien’s filly bids to follow in the footsteps of Iridessa (2019) and Thundering Nights (2021).
- Magical Hope – Trained by 2022 winner Paddy Twomey.
- Jancis – Willie McCreery’s charge will be partnered by Ben Coen.
- Higher Leaves – Represents Henry de Bromhead and Shane Foley.
More Group Action on the Card
Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes: Six juveniles line up, including Ger Lyons’ Lady Iman (chasing a four-timer) and Aidan O’Brien’s Beautify, with Ryan Moore booked.
Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai International Stakes: Elizabeth Jane runs for Dermot Weld with Chris Hayes aboard.
Group 3 Anglesey Stakes: Flushing Meadows heads a quality field that includes Stop The Nation and debut winner Suzie Songs.
Ladies Derby & Handicaps
- Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Ladies Derby: Jody Townend (Tatateo) and Hannah Smullen (Desert Friend) feature.
- Fitzpatrick’s Mercedes-Benz Handicap: Recent winner Cold Hearted aims to follow up for Jessica Harrington.
Full Race Schedule – Saturday
- 1.15pm – Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden
- …
- 5.15pm – Keadeen Hotel Irish EBF Maiden
Pretty Polly Stakes – Odds (Paddy Power)
- 6/4 – Whirl
- 9/4 – Kalpana
- 6 – Wemighttakedlongway
- 7 – Higher Leaves
- 12 – Jancis
- 14 – Survie
- 20 – Magical Hope
Going Update
Straight course: Good to firm in places
Round course: Good
Stalls: Centre for all sprint races
Admission & Bundles
- Saturday General Admission: €30 online / €35 on the day
- Sunday Premium Admission: €150 (Winning Line Lounge access)
- Derby Bundles: From €33 – includes admission, €5 bet, food voucher, racecard, afterparty access
Transport & Parking
🚌 Free shuttle buses from Newbridge & Kildare
🚗 Free parking at the Curragh Racecourse
Where to Watch
- Racing TV – Full coverage
- TG4 & RTÉ – Selected races live on Saturday and Sunday
Entertainment
- 🎶 Friday – The Classic Beatles (afterparty)
- 🎸 Sunday – The Whistlin’ Donkey’s (afterparty)
For tickets, discounts and more: curragh.ie/tickets