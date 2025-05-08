British & Irish Lions 2025 Squad Announced: 15 Irish Named, Just 2 Welsh as Squad Signals Shift in Power

The 2025 British & Irish Lions squad has been officially announced — and it’s already sparking major talking points across the rugby world. Ireland lead the way with 15 players selected, followed by 13 from England, 8 from Scotland, and just 2 from Wales in a striking shift that underlines changing fortunes among the Home Nations.

Connacht stars Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen headline the Irish contingent, with their inclusions marking a major achievement for the western province — equalling Wales in representation. Many fans will feel for Finlay Bealham, who narrowly missed out despite consistent international form.

In a surprise twist, none of Ireland’s out-halves made the cut, meaning there’s no room for the likes of Jack Crowley or Ross Byrne. With the next Lions tour not until 2029, their chance will have to wait.

Irish Dominance in the Forwards

The Lions forwards feature a dominant Irish presence with Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, and Joe McCarthy all making the cut. Josh van der Flier also earns his place after another standout season.

Firepower in the Backs

The backs offer a blend of experience and flair. Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose provide midfield solidity, with Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe, and Mack Hansen adding firepower out wide.

Nation Breakdown:

Ireland: 15 players

15 players England: 13 players

13 players Scotland: 8 players

8 players Wales: 2 players

Tomos Williams and Jac Morgan are the only Welshmen included, capping a difficult cycle for Welsh rugby.

Notable Debutants

There are 19 Lions debutants overall, signalling a bold new direction under the tour’s leadership. Maro Itoje will captain the side, bringing authority and experience to a squad brimming with potential.

As anticipation builds for the summer tour, this selection highlights Ireland’s continued rise on the international stage and offers a glimpse into the next generation of Lions stars.

