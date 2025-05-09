HomeRugbyRugby IrishConnacht Rugby Sign Versatile New Zealand Back Sam Gilbert from Highlanders
Connacht Rugby Sign Versatile New Zealand Back Sam Gilbert from Highlanders

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Connacht Rugby Sign Versatile New Zealand Back Sam Gilbert from Highlanders

Connacht Rugby have confirmed the exciting signing of New Zealand back Sam Gilbert from Super Rugby franchise the Highlanders, ahead of the 2025/26 United Rugby Championship season.

The 26-year-old arrives with a proven pedigree from the southern hemisphere, having made 56 appearances in Super Rugby for the Dunedin-based Highlanders. Across those games, Gilbert racked up over 320 points and crossed for 13 tries, underlining his consistency and attacking threat.

A product of Canterbury’s provincial system, Gilbert began his senior career as an out-half before developing into a dynamic and adaptable backline player. This season, he has primarily featured at full-back for the Highlanders, taking on kicking duties and showcasing his strong boot under pressure. However, his versatility has seen him cover multiple positions including inside centre, wing, and fly-half — making him a valuable asset for any squad.

All Blacks XV and Provincial Impact

Gilbert’s impressive form earned him selection for the All Blacks XV in 2024, where he made two appearances off the bench in their tour of Japan. Though he hasn’t yet received a full All Blacks cap, his involvement at that level highlights his international potential.

Domestically, he has also been a regular presence in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship (NPC), where he represented Otago 27 times between 2020 and 2024, scoring six tries.

Gilbert Excited for the Move to Galway

Speaking about the move, Sam Gilbert said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Connacht Rugby and take on a new challenge. I’ve loved my time with the Highlanders and will always be grateful for what the club has done for me!

After speaking with Connacht I believe this is the perfect club for me moving forward in my career.

They play a brand of rugby that is entertaining and exactly how I want to play the game, and I know there’s the new HPC and stadium which looks incredibly exciting too.

I can’t wait to make the move, get settled in the province and meet my new teammates and wider staff and supporters in the months ahead.”

A Strategic Signing for Connacht

Gilbert’s signing directly addresses two key areas Connacht have been looking to strengthen — full-back and goal-kicking. With his strong tactical awareness, reliable boot, and experience at the highest level of club rugby, the New Zealander is expected to make a major impact at The Sportsground.

 

