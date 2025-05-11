Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Team Secure World Championships Qualification

The Ireland 4 x 400m relay team of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Rachel McCann, and Sharlene Mawdsley secured World Championship qualification at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday afternoon.

The team followed in the footsteps of the mixed relay team who secured World Championship qualification on Saturday.

After narrowly missing out on automatic qualification in Saturday’s heats, the women’s 4 x 400m team bounced back emphatically this afternoon, dominating their repechage race to secure their place at Tokyo 2025 with a winning time of 3:24.69 WQ.

With a reshuffled lineup from Saturday, Sophie Becker led off from lane seven, delivering a strong opening leg before handing over to Rhasidat Adeleke, who maintained Ireland’s lead against a fast-charging Australian team.

Rachel McCann, running the third leg, held the advantage until the final exchange, where Australia briefly edged ahead. Sharlene Mawdsley once again anchored the team and timed her finish perfectly, kicking in the last 200m to seal victory with a commanding 15-metre lead at the line.

Speaking after the race, Sophie Becker said:

“I’m so relieved, I think I speak for all of us when I say that. It was a great box to tick getting the mixed qualified yesterday, and now to come out here and get the second team qualified for Tokyo is such a relief. Were all really excited to see what the summer brings now”.

Rhasidat Adeleke commented:

“We’ve solidified ourselves as one of the best relays in the world and we’re just continuing that on. We’ll get more opportunities to compete and I’m really excited to see what we can do at the World Championships now that we’re qualified”.

