State Man wins his third Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown

State Man (9/4) won the Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown for a third time on Friday evening.

Carrying the colours of Joe and Marie Donnelly, the Paul Townend-ridden winner came home to loud cheers from the packed stands at the Co Kildare venue.

Prior to the Grade 1 contest, the presence of former champion hurdler Constitution Hill (8/13 favourite) added spice to the race, and the reigning Cheltenham Champion Hurdler of 2025 Golden Ace was also in the six-runner field.

Paul Townend set out in front on the son of Doctor Dino and dictated the fractions throughout the two-mile contest.

With Golden Ace (14/1) and Lorcan William, and Kargese (15/2) and Danny Mullins tracking the leader, eyes turned to Constitution Hill as his rider James Bowen asked for an effort before two hurdles out.

With State Man increasing the tempo, and ultimately his lead, the Nicky Henderson-trained Constitution Hill soon looked in trouble and began to fade.

Townend and State Man were lengths clear heading to the final hurdle, with their only serious danger in front of them.

The Closutton inmate was given time to jump the final flight, and eventually ran out a four and three-quarter length winner over the mare Golden Ace, trained by Jeremy Scott.

State Man’s stable mate, Kargese, with Danny Mullins aboard, was next home, a length and a quarter behind the runner-up.

Ian Donoghue’s Break My Soul (125/1) was fourth, 18 lengths behind Kargese, with another three and a quarter lengths further back to race favourite Constitution Hill.

