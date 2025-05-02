State Man stars on Friday at Punchestown

State Man (9/4) won the Friday highlight at the Punchestown Festival, the Boodles Champion Hurdle.

In the hand of Paul Townend, the Willie Mullins-handled eight-year-old won the contest for the third year in-a-row.

Final Demand (7/4) was the first part of a Mullins-Townend Grade 1 on the day, as the son of Walk In The Park was an easy winner of the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle.

Bishopscourt Cup

Fountain House (evens favourite) won the opening Stanley Asphalt Hunters Chase for the Bishopscourt Cup. Trained by Ian McCarthy, the winner was ridden by Eo’n Mahon.

Its On The Line starts Emmet Mullins treble

Its On The Line is the champion hunter chaser for the third year in-a-row. The Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old reeled in the British-trained race leader Viroflay (16/5) before the field entered the home straight.

Derek O’Connor worked hard on the race favourite as both he and the Olive Nicholls-ridden Viroflay headed to the final two fences.

Its On The Line was stoked up by O’Connor and showed his customary bravery to win the Event Power Champion Hunters Chase by two and a quarter lengths.

Viroflay had to settle for second, with Hollow Games (20/1), from the Gordon Elliott yard third, 35 lengths behind the runner-up.

Sea Music (33/1) completed an Emmet Mullins double, winning the Listed Quinn Bet Novice Handicap Chase under Donagh Meyler

The County Carlow handled completed a treble in the bumper, when the Paul Byrne-owned Soldier In Milan (5/2) ran out a good winner for jockey John Gleeson.

Dinoblue impreses in Mares Chase

Dinoblue (4/7 favourite) completed a J.P. McManus-owned double in the next race, when successful in the Grade 2 Hanlon EBF Glencarraig Lady Mares Chase.

In the hands of the week’s leading rider, Mark Walsh, Dinoblue’s biggest danger was her stable companion, Allegorie De Vassy (100/30), with Paul Townend in the saddle.

Ultimately the Willie Muillins-trained pair entered the straight in front, before Dinoblue took command to defeat her stable companion by 35 lengths.

Brides Hill (9/2) and Keith Donoghue were the only other finishers in the four-runner contest.

Casheldale Lad (13/2) gave Gordon Elliott a second winner of Punchestown 2025, when winning the Uniquely Novice Hurdle.

It was a first winner of the week for Noel and Valerie Moran’s Bective Stud, with the winner ridden by Jordan Gainford.

