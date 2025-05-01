HomeNewsTeahupoo wins back-to-back Champion Stayers Hurdles at Punchestown
Teahupoo wins back-to-back Champion Stayers Hurdles at Punchestown

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Teahupoo wins the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle for the second year. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Teahupoo (5/4 favourite) successfully defended his Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle title at Punchestown on Thursday.

Runner-up to Bob Olinger in the Stayers’ Hurdle at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, the Robcour-owned son of Masked Marvel returned to the number one spot this afternoon.

It was a welcome winner for trainer Gordon Elliott, who had been close a number of times this week, without claiming a winner.

The eight-year-old tracked the leaders before making a move two out. He was soon ridden by Sam Ewing and asked for his effort. The popular French-bred gelding moved into the lead and wasn’t for catching.

 

Asterion Forlonge (18/1), who raced towards the rear for much of the contest made his move up the rail under Paul Towend. The Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned grey claimed the runner-up spot, four and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

It was announced after the race that the seven-time winner had run his last race and the 11-year-old is now being retired.

Jessica Harrington’s Jetara (6/1) kept on for third place without ever threatening the first two that crossed the finishing line.

“A star of a horse”

A relieved Gordon Elliott, who was winning his first race of the week, admitted:

“This horse has got me out of trouble a few times and he’s done it again. He’s a star of a horse. I was panicking turning in to be honest.

“He’s so laidback at home and you nearly start questioning yourself, ‘Is he a bit heavy going around the ring?’ Sam gave him a no-nonsense ride and kept it very straightforward.”

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
